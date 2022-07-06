Tioga County Deed Transfers

On June 23, 2022, property located at 100 McMaster St., Village of Owego, from Jami Bercaw to Darcie Brown for $122,340.

On June 23, 2022, property located at 345 and 407 Day Hollow Rd., Town of Owego, from Day Hollow Enterprises to SGUVetGirl Properties LLC for $300,000.

On June 24, 2022, property located at Dean Creek Road, Town of Spencer, from Adams NY Properties to Jason and Tara Folker for $310,000.

On June 24, 2022, property located at 96 Phillips Rd., Town of Berkshire, from Nathaniel Greenspun to Evan and Deanne Goodrich for $130,000.

On June 24, 2022, property located at 131 Tilbury Hill Rd., Town of Owego, from Sandrine Goodrich to William and Jessica Sullivan for $295,000.

On June 27, 2022, property located at 1291 Talmadge Hill Rd., Town of Barton, from Albert and Donna Vergason to Michael and Hannah Hoskins for $175,000.

On June 27, 2022, property located a 267 Tyler Hollow Rd., Town of Spencer, from Springtree Properties LLC to Michael Brock for $92,000.

On June 27, 2022, property located at Hagadorn Hill Road, Town of Spencer, from Michael Brock to Benjamin, Brianna and Andy Clark, Josh and Andrea Curry for $109,900.

On June 28, 2022, property located at 128 Elm St., Village of Waverly, from GLT Enterprises LTD to Matthew Jump Jr. for $88,000.

On June 28, 2022, property located at 458 Waverly St., Village of Waverly, from How-Mor Enterprises LLC to James and Theron Plain for $122,000.

On June 28 2022, property located at 464 Howard Hill Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from Dorothy Hilliar to Patricia Gaddon for $36,500.

On June 28, 2022, property located at 107 Whig St., Village of Newark Valley, from Barbara Kotasek and Ann Viesti to Margaret and Clifford Kaye for $132,978.

On June 28, 2022, property located at 201 Glenbrook Dr., Town of Owego, from Jon Loprinzo to Marcus Ford for $128,000.

On June 28, 2022, property located at 15 Alpine Dr., Town of Owego, from Stephen Potter as Atty. In Fact, Carolyn Potter By Atty. in Fact to Muhammad Islam and Habiba Haidar for $270,000.

On June 29, 2022, property located at 10 Main St., Village of Candor, from Marjorie Quick to William and Emily Walsh II for $155,000.

On June 29, 2022, property located at 45 King Point Circle, Town of Owego, from Cynthia Schroeder to Kevin Kelly for $390,000.

On June 29, 2022, property located at 280 East Spencer Rd., Town of Spencer, from Richard Carling to Jesse Carling for $220,000.

On June 29, 2022, property located at 1420 Oak Hill Rd., Tioga, from Gerald and Terri Tucker As Co-Administrators to Charles and Deanna Benjamin for $75,000.

On June 29, 2022, property located at 455 Prospect Valley Rd., Town of Candor, from Sandra Smith to Michael and Addison Dufresne for $55,000.