Leaving a footprint in Nichols

William “Bill” Cass, a life-long resident of Nichols, N.Y., retired from the Village of Nichols in December 2021 after nearly 40 years of service. The community gathered for a retirement party in Bill’s honor at Kirby Park on June 24.

Cass was responsible for grounds and maintenance at historic Kirby Park and various tasks throughout the Village, and leaves behind a remarkable footprint.

Village of Nichols Mayor Lesley Pelotte noted, “Bill retired at the end of last year,” and exclaimed, “We decided to wait until now because tomorrow (June 25) is Bill’s 75th birthday.”

And then, celebrating Bill’s retirement at Kirby Park in the middle of summer, and where he dedicated countless hours, was indeed appropriate.

Pelotte remarked, “We’re here to celebrate Bill. He has taken care of the park, the levee and the Village for 40 years, and he’s done a fantastic job,” and continued, “He took care of the park like it was his own backyard.”

Kirby Park is the go-to recreational area in Nichols. It is home to little league and soccer, features a playground, and is a popular spot for reunions, weddings and parties. It is also home to The Kirby Band, one of the oldest continuously performing bands in the U.S., dating back to 1876.

Cass chuckled, “That first year I thought it was only supposed to be a summer job,” and then nearly four decades later, he quipped, “Another reason I decided to retire was that one day this lady comes to the park with her child, and I realized I know her mother. Her Mom used to bring her in, and now she’s bringing her child in, so I’ve witnessed three generations.”

Bill explained that he had worked under nine different Mayors, and quietly laughed as he turned to Pelotte, “I guess I wore eight of them out.”

Cass said that if he were 40 years younger he would start all over again because he enjoyed the work, and especially being outdoors. Often during the summer months he worked extra hours, and where he picked up after storms, installed new street signs, continuously mowed the park, and kept it prepped for the busy season.

Cleaning up after storms is part of an ongoing challenge at Kirby Park, and Cass has seen plenty, including the devastating hit by Tropical Storm Lee in 2011. Kirby Park is located outside the levee along the banks of the Wappasening, and where flooding from Tropical Storm Lee covered nearly 90% of the park. It damaged the soccer fields, the historic bandstand, and the pavilion.

Pelotte remarked that Cass was always dependable and stayed alert about flooding issues through the years, and stated, “When there was a notification that we would get high water, Bill was right there, down by the river and levee, and checking the situation out.”

Today, Kirby Park has seen a face-lift, with a welcoming entrance, numerous paved parking spaces and a large pavilion, among other positive changes. To make that happen, the Village was a recipient of a NY Rising grant.

Cass shared that he has many wonderful memories about his tenure with the Village, although one whimsical story stands out.

Bill recalled a drive-thru tour of the Village with the Mayor, and where Pelotte suggested they take the Village truck.

Cass chuckled, “Most of you remember the old Village truck. It ran great at 42 years old, although it had a hole in the floor on the passenger side. Me being creative as I am, I put an old street sign over the hole, and then a rubber mat over that.”

Bill paused as guests laughed at the predicament, and continued, “The Mayor gets in the truck and we’re driving around the Village. She looked down and somehow the mat and sign over the hole had moved. At that point the road is going past right under her feet!”

Bill said the Mayor turned to him and matter-of-factly pointed out, ‘We need to get the Village a new truck.’”

Bill replied back, “This truck runs great and it always starts and everything.”

Cass smirked and went on, “And then she gives me that look she does over her glasses; I didn’t want to get in trouble for liking the truck so much,” so he agreed, “Yeah, maybe we do need a new truck.”

Additional trail work is slated for the east side of the park this year. Soon park-goers will be able to enjoy an extra length of trail, and a way to add their own footprints to historic Kirby Park.