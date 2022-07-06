Wendy Post to receive James W. Wright Fire Service Journalism Award

For the second time in the award’s history, Wendy Post, editor of The Owego Pennysaver, will receive the James W. Wright Fire Service Journalism Award during the 128th Annual Convention next weekend. The award will be presented on Saturday, July 9 in Hamilton, N.Y.

In a statement from the Chair of this prestigious Journalism Award, Gordy Kotars stated, “You are the first media person that has been selected for this Award twice,” citing coverage afforded to the Central New York Firefighters Association, The Owego Hose Teams, and the Owego Fire Department involving the CNYFA 127th Annual Convention last July in Owego, N.Y.

On Saturday, July 20, 2013, Post, along with former Owego Pennysaver reporter Rick Stilson traveled to Hamilton, N.Y. to receive the James W. Wright Fire Service Journalism Award during the Central New York Firemen’s Association convention that was being held there. As a recipient, the Owego Pennysaver Press was nominated, and then awarded for its coverage of the line of duty death of the late Owego Fire Captain Matthew J. Porcari, who died while responding to a structure fire in Newark Valley, N.Y. on Jan. 21, 2013.

At the 2013 award presentation, officials stated, “The combined dedication for coverage and understanding of brotherhood displayed by both Stilson and Post was aligned with the James W. Wright Fire Service Journalism Award, as Wright dedicated his life to both.”

Post will once again be traveling to Hamilton, N.Y. to receive the James W. Wright Fire Service Journalism Award, this time on July 9.

Growing up in a firefighting family, Post attributes her level of coverage provided within the community to the environment she grew up in. With an uncle that served as a fire chief in Rochester and volunteered his time for over 40 years, Post is no stranger to hose races, conventions, and the camaraderie felt among the department’s members.

“The best part about events involving the fire department is that I feel right at home during the time that I spend with them,” said Post, adding, “Whenever I provide community service, the fire department always has my back, too; whether it’s large scale events or needing a helping hand in my personal life, they are always there for me.”

Post, a former Department of Defense employee and Army Veteran and paratrooper, isn’t putting out fires; she does, however, serve as co-chair for Owego’s Strawberry Festival, helped organize Owego’s Bike Night for close to a decade, and serves as Board President for the Rebecca Weitsman Memorial Dog Park, further extending her love for animals, as well as the community.

“We have a great community, and our fire departments are at the heart of it all,” said Post, adding, “Giving the volunteers a little help to get the word out is what I can do to pay them back for all that they do; for me, and for the community as a whole. The firefighters are the ones that deserve the recognition.”

Once presented with this second award, Post will return to Tioga County and continue providing community service, helping her neighbors, and will continue to support her beloved firefighting community.