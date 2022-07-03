Vietnam Veteran Moving Wall rolls into Elmira 

Tioga County Veterans participate in Moving Wall ceremony in ElmiraTioga County's Honor Guard participates in Wednesday's opening ceremony of the Vietnam Veterans Moving Wall at Eldridge Park in Elmira, N.Y. The Wall will remain on display, 24/7, until Monday at 4 p.m. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Posted By: psadvert July 3, 2022

Just in time for patriotic celebrations over the Fourth of July weekend, The Moving Wall, a half-size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., has made a stop in neighboring Elmira, N.Y. On Wednesday, June 29, an opening ceremony involving five counties, to include Tioga County, was held at Eldridge Park, the area where The Moving Wall is located until Monday afternoon, and where it is open to the public.

A rose is placed near the wall on Wednesday. (Photo by Wendy Post)

During Wednesday’s ceremony, Dan Delaney, a U.S. Army veteran who served with the 1st Cavalry Division, spoke about The Moving Wall, and how the planning to bring it to Elmira began in 2020 but was delayed because of the pandemic.

Delaney also spoke about how four Vietnam Veterans visited The Vietnam Veterans Wall in Washington, D.C. in the early 1980s and were so moved that they went home and went to work on the replica.

In 1984 The Moving Wall was unveiled in Texas. 

Local residents line up to view names on The Moving Wall following Wednesday’s opening ceremony in Elmira. (Photo by Wendy Post)

An emotional Delaney explained that The Moving Wall has been all over the United States since that time, and added, “On behalf of all of this, God Bless you, and all of those heroes,” and added, “And they are heroes. They paid the ultimate price.”

Among the five county veteran organizations participating in the opening ceremony was the Honor Guard from VFW Post 1371 in Owego. Members from each of the five organizations placed a wreath near The Moving Wall, and then read the names aloud of Vietnam Veterans from each of the counties that paid the ultimate price for their service to our country.

Also, as part of the ceremony, Elmira’s Common Time Choral group performed the Star Spangled Banner and other patriotic tunes.

At the June 29 Opening Ceremony for the Vietnam Veterans Moving Wall in Elmira they released three birds, Peace, Liberty and Justice, as well as butterflies. The woman releasing “Peace” was a Prisoner of War. The gentleman in uniform by the podium was one of the chairmen that helped bring the Wall to Elmira. It will remain open to the public at Eldridge Park until Monday at 4 p.m. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Another presentation was the release of butterflies created from cocoons by area students, as well as the release of three doves, Peace, Liberty, and Justice for All. A woman that was a one time Prisoner of War, signifying her own freedom, released Peace, who flew away solemnly.

Senator Tom O’Mara, who was present at the opening ceremony, read a quote from George Washington and described the return back home by veterans of Vietnam as “one of the darkest days in our military history.”

With that, Senator O’Mara presented Dennis Wolfe Sr., founder of the Elmira Vietnam War Museum and charter member of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter locally, with a certificate naming him as the newest member of the Veterans Hall of Fame. Wolfe was formally inducted on May 30, 2022.

Senator Tom O’Mara, left, congratulates Dennis Wolfe Sr., founder of the Elmira Vietnam War Museum and charter member of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter locally, with a certificate naming him as the newest member of the Veterans Hall of Fame. Wolfe was formally inducted on May 30, 2022.

Wolfe, born in Elmira, was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1966 to serve with the 1st Air Cavalry Division. He served as a Helicopter Crew Chief until he was discharged in 1968.

Wolfe returned home in 1993 and started developing his idea of what would become the Vietnam War Museum at 1200 Davis St. in Elmira. The Museum later opened in 2009.

At Wednesday’s ceremony Wolfe said a few words, and while pointing at the Wall stated, “I thank you for the recognition, but these are the ones that need to be thanked. Those of us that made it home wanted to teach; the point of the museum is to educate younger folks.” 

Local residents line up to view names on The Moving Wall following Wednesday’s opening ceremony in Elmira. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Built in 1982, the Memorial is shaped like a ‘V’ and it’s one of the most popular sites in D.C. Etched on the granite wall are the names of more than 58,000 men and women who died in combat or are listed as Missing In Action. 

Decades after the war, remains of American soldiers continue to be found in Vietnam and once they’re identified, a symbol by their name is changed on the wall, one that marks their return home. 

Vietnam Veterans Retire the Colors during Wednesday’s opening ceremony of The Moving Wall in Elmira. (Photo by Wendy Post)

The community is invited to view The Moving Wall at Eldridge Park in Elmira through Monday at 4 p.m., and at which time a closing ceremony will take place. The Moving Wall is open for viewing 24/7, along with an education tent that will host speakers that will deliver information and presentations geared towards Vietnam Veterans. 

To learn more about The Moving Wall, visit www.themovingwall.org

A local resident searches for someone on The Moving Wall following Wednesday’s opening ceremony in Elmira. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Charles Harrington is camera ready at Wednesday’s opening ceremony of The Moving Wall in Elmira. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Vietnam Veterans participate in Wednesday’s opening ceremony of the Vietnam Veterans Moving Wall at Eldridge Park in Elmira, N.Y. The Wall will remain on display, 24/7, until Monday at 4 p.m. (Photo by Wendy Post)

