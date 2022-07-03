What’s Happening for the week of July 3, 2022

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

MAY 4 to SEPTEMBER 28

Black Powder Guild Wednesday League Shoot, 2 p.m. to dark, Bement-Billings Farmstead’s BP Range. For more information, call George Buskey at (607) 863-4217.

JULY

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday – Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Suggested contribution of $5 for those 60 and older, and $7 for those under 60. Meal includes entrée, side dishes, beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Caregivers Support Group meets on the 4th Friday of each month at 2 p.m. in-person or via Go-To Meeting. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

The Alzheimer’s Association offers a remote support group the 3rd Tuesday of each month at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

JULY 3

Candor 4th of July Celebration: Horse Pull – Side Hill Acres Goat Farm. Gates open at 8 a.m. Pull Starts at 1 p.m.

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with weekly specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

JULY 4

Candor 4th of July Celebration; parade downtown at 10 a.m., American Legion Auxiliary Chicken BBQ at 11 a.m.

Chicken BBQ, noon until gone, East Berkshire United Methodist Church, Berkshire. Drive thru and takeout only. Free will offering.

JULY 5

SVE Board of Education Reorganization Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

Tioga County Health and Human Services meeting, 8:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Information Technology and Communications meeting, 9:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Administrative Services (County Clerk, Historian, Real Property, Veterans and Elections) meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Economic Development, Planning, Tourism and Agriculture meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Public Safety, Probation, DWI and Coroner meeting, 2:30 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

JULY 6

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

JULY 7

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

The Needhams, 7 p.m., Sayre Christian Church, 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre Pa. A free will offering will be taken to support the ministry of The Needhams. Call (570) 888-2683 for more information.

Tioga County Public Works and Capital Projects meeting, 9 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Personnel, ADA and Right to Know meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Legislative (1st monthly Legislative Workshop) and Legislative Support meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Free Podcasts – Finding, Subscribing and Listening, 3 p.m. At the designated time visit tinyurl.com/GFJTC-class.

The Regular Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Tioga County Property Development Corporation, 3 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, Economic Development Conference Room #201, 56 Main St., Owego. Contact Brittany Woodburn with any questions at (607) 687-8256 or email to woodburnb@tiogacountyny.gov.

JULY 8

I Love to Read, performance by Magician Chris Johnson at the Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten. Free to the community.

‘In a Jar’ Club, 2 p.m. Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten. Registration is required by calling (607) 589-4755, ext. 3. You can also visit www.ccld.lib.ny.us for more information.

Monster Party Night, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Apalachin United Methodist Church, 303 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. The cost is $15 per child. Decorate Monster themed cupcakes and go on a monster scavenger hunt. Hosted by O/A Girl Scout Travel Troop #40514. For more information and to register, contact Yahna by email to troop40514@gmail.com or call (607) 240-6482.

JULY 9

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

JULY 10

Cars in the Park 2022, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Car registration closes at 1 p.m., Hickories Park, Rt. 17 (I86), Exit 65, Owego. Public Admission is a $2 donation and all vehicles are welcome. There will be Dash Plaques, give-a-ways, a 50/50 Raffle, T-Shirts, and more. For more information, contact Pete Minni at (607) 727-1314 or Doug Soden at (570) 247-8082. Vendors can contact Bob Butler at (607) 227-0119 or visit www.triplecitiesstreetrods.com.

American Legion Sunday breakfast with weekly specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

JULY 11

Lounsberry Food Pantry, noon to 3 p.m., basement of the Lounsberry Methodist Church, 3586 E. River Rd., Nichols. Everyone is welcome, no income restrictions. For information call (607) 687-0442 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m., leave a message.

JULY 12

Zombie Night, 6 to 8 p.m., Apalachin United Methodist Church, 303 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Learn to make the grossest Zombie Wounds out of things you can find in your home. The cost is $12 per child. Hosted by O/A Girl Scout Travel Troop #40514. For more information and to register, contact Yahna via email to troop40514@gmail.com or call (607) 240-6482.

The Seventh Regular Tioga County Legislature Meeting of 2022, 12 p.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance, Legal and Safety meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

JULY 13

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

Athens Senior Citizens Luncheon, noon, Airport Community Center, Piper Street, Sayre, Pa. Bring dish to pass, own table service and a drink. Coffee will be provided.

July Concert with “360 Band”, 7 to 8 p.m., Our Lady of Good Counsel, 701 West Main St., Endicott. A free will offering will be taken in support of the Southern Tier Veterans Support Group (STVSG), serving the Southern Tier of New York and Northern Tier of Pennsylvania. For more information, contact the parish office at (607) 748-7417.

Enjoy eBooks and Audio Books for Free with Libby, 3 p.m. At the designated time visit tinyurl.com/GFJTC-class.

JULY 14

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

JULY 16

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

A Day of Camp, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Hickories Park, Owego. Tie dye t-shirts, make camp crafts, play camp games, and cook the best spider dogs for lunch. The cost is $25 per child. Hosted by O/A Girl Scout Travel Troop #40514. For more information and to register, contact Yahna by email to troop40514@gmail.com or call (607) 240-6482.

Lounsberry Food Pantry, noon to 3 p.m., basement of the Lounsberry Methodist Church, 3586 E. River Rd., Nichols. Everyone is welcome, no income restrictions. For information, call (607) 687-0442 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m., leave a message.

JULY 17

American Legion Sunday breakfast with weekly specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

JULY 18 to 21

Exciting Adventure in Australia Vacation Bible School, 6 to 8:15 p.m., Church of the Redeemer, 201 S. Wilbur Ave., Sayre, Pa. For more information, contact Bonnie Garity at (570) 888-1850 or visit https://redeemvbs.myanswers.

JULY 20

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

The Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Monthly Meeting will be held at 9 a.m. at the Tioga County SWCD office. If you have any questions regarding these meetings, contact the office at (607) 687-3553 or email walshw@tiogacountyny.gov.

Free Community Meal, 5 to 6 p.m., St. John’s Church, 28 Rock St., Newark Valley. Takeout only. All are welcome.

Google Docs and Google Drive Tips and Tricks, 1 p.m. To register visit www.gfjlibrary.org/tc and select the class you would like to sign up for. Or give the library a call (607) 757-5350 and they can assist.

JULY 21

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

Tioga County Legislative (2nd Legislative Workshop) meeting, 10 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

JULY 23

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Blueberry and Book Festival, Berkshire Free Library in Berkshire, N.Y. Interested vendors can email to blueberry@htva.net.

JULY 24

American Legion Sunday breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

JULY 27

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

JULY 28

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

Smart Speakers: Uses, Features and More, 1 p.m. At the designated time visit tinyurl.com/GFJTC-class.

JULY 30

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

JULY 31

American Legion Sunday breakfast with weekly specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

AUGUST 3

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

AUGUST 4

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

AUGUST 5

Grillin’ and Chillin’ during Owego’s First Friday, 5 to 7:30 p.m., American Legion, 263 Front St., Owego. Proceeds benefit Veteran Programs.

Caroline Center Church Fish Fry, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Buffalo Road, Brooktondale.

AUGUST 6

South Creek Lions Club’s 7th Annual Golf Tournament, 12:30 p.m. registration, 1 p.m. Shotgun Start, Tommasso’s in Waverly. This year’s Tournament will honor the memory of Lion Irma Chapman, a long-time member of the club and resident of the area. Sign up sheets will be available at Woody’s Country Store, First Citizens Community Bank in Gillett, and at Shedden’s in Fassett. You may also request one by emailing to southcreeklions@gmail.com. South Creek Lions Club is located on Route 14 in Gillett, Pa.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

AUGUST 7

American Legion Sunday breakfast with weekly specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

AUGUST 10

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

AUGUST 11

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

AUGUST 13

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

AUGUST 14

American Legion Sunday breakfast with weekly specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

AUGUST 17

The Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Monthly Meeting will be held at 9 a.m. at the Tioga County SWCD office. If you have any questions regarding these meetings, contact the office at (607) 687-3553 or email walshw@tiogacountyny.gov.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

AUGUST 18

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

AUGUST 20

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

AUGUST 21

American Legion Sunday breakfast with weekly specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

AUGUST 24

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

AUGUST 25

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

AUGUST 27

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

AUGUST 28

American Legion Sunday breakfast with weekly specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

AUGUST 31

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

SEPTEMBER 1

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

SEPTEMBER 2

Grillin’ and Chillin’ during Owego’s First Friday, 5 to 7:30 p.m., American Legion, 263 Front St., Owego. Proceeds benefit Veteran Programs.

Caroline Center Church Fish Fry, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Buffalo Road, Brooktondale.

SEPTEMBER 3

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

SEPTEMBER 4

American Legion Sunday breakfast with weekly specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

SEPTEMBER 7

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

SEPTEMBER 8

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

SEPTEMBER 10

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

SEPTEMBER 11

American Legion Sunday breakfast with weekly specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

SEPTEMBER 14

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

SEPTEMBER 15

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

SEPTEMBER 17

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

SEPTEMBER 18

American Legion Sunday breakfast with weekly specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

SEPTEMBER 21

The Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Monthly Meeting will be held at 9 a.m. at the Tioga County SWCD office. If you have any questions regarding these meetings, contact the office at (607) 687-3553 or email walshw@tiogacountyny.gov.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.