Schumacher, Hellmers earn seats in Tuesday’s primary election

There were few contests in Tioga County for Tuesday’s Republican and Conservative Primary Elections. However, the seats that were open prompted some heavy campaigning, specifically for the County Court Judge seat, and an unexpired seat open on the Town of Owego Board.

For County Court, Adam Schumacher and Mari K. Townsend were on the ticket, with Schumacher revealing a lead by the end of the evening, earning a spot on the ballot in November and essentially earning the seat.

In a statement following the election, Schumacher exclaimed, “I’m honored that the voters of Tioga County have voted me in as their new County Court Judge by way of victories in [Tuesday’s] Republican and Conservative Primary Elections. It is truly humbling to have won with approximately 80% of the vote – an overwhelming margin.”

He added, “With no other candidates on the ballot in November, this race is effectively over. When I take office in January, the people of Tioga County can be assured that I will serve with honor and integrity, and that every person that comes into the courtroom stands before a judge who will treat them with respect and dignity. Thank you to the people of Tioga County. I won’t let you down.”

Gary Hellmers, who was challenged by Charles Bement for the Councilman Seat, came out ahead on Tuesday evening. Hellmers was also humbled upon the announcement of the primary win.

Following the election Hellmers stated, “I am absolutely humbled and so very honored today. You all have been blowing up my phone and I just can’t thank everyone enough! You all know I’m a man of my word, so I give you all my word to give my best at every opportunity with this position and your support.”

For a full list of Tioga County primary election results, visit https://tiogacountyny.com/media/genb4opk/summary-results-report-final.pdf.