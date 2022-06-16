St. Baldrick’s has good turnout for local event

Under partially cloudy skies, the St. Baldrick’s event last weekend raised dollars, once again, for Childhood Cancer research. Beginning with a 5K Run / Walk, and then followed with entertainment by Goin’ South Entertainment, the event challenged participants to raise dollars in exchange for getting their head shaved, in solidarity.

A list of Honor Kids hung at the center of the event, recognizing local children who are battling, or have battled cancer. Samantha Rice, who arrived at the event last Saturday, stated that she had leukemia, but has now been in remission for 12 years. The event helped her share her story with others.

The highest fundraiser at the event was a young girl named Kendyl, who raised over $2,000 for the event.

The event was also supported by sponsors, to include The Owego Pennysaver, Faye’s Fitness and others, as well as basket donations and individual donations.

Vendors set up on Sunday and food was served to guests, rounding out the fundraising event.

To learn more about the event, visit www.stbaldricks.org/events/mypage/4251/2022.