St. Baldrick’s has good turnout for local event

Under partially cloudy skies, the St. Baldrick’s event last weekend raised dollars, once again, for Childhood Cancer research. Beginning with a 5K Run / Walk, and then followed with entertainment by Goin’ South Entertainment, the event challenged participants to raise dollars in exchange for getting their head shaved, in solidarity.
A wall at the event highlighted the area’s Honor Kids, some of whom were in attendance at the St. Baldrick’s Day event, held on June 5 in Candor. (Photo by Wendy Post)
A list of Honor Kids hung at the center of the event, recognizing local children who are battling, or have battled cancer. Samantha Rice, who arrived at the event last Saturday, stated that she had leukemia, but has now been in remission for 12 years. The event helped her share her story with others.
Pictured, Kendyl came in as the highest fundraiser for the St. Baldrick’s Day event, held on June 5 in Candor. Kendyl raised over $2,000 for the event through individual donations, a coin drive, and more. (Photo by Wendy Post)
The highest fundraiser at the event was a young girl named Kendyl, who raised over $2,000 for the event.
The event was also supported by sponsors, to include The Owego Pennysaver, Faye’s Fitness and others, as well as basket donations and individual donations.
Pictured are Ron and Barb Faye of Candor during the June 5 St. Baldrick’s event in Candor. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Vendors set up on Sunday and food was served to guests, rounding out the fundraising event.
To learn more about the event, visit www.stbaldricks.org/events/mypage/4251/2022.
Pictured are organizer Jillanne Parillo and her daughter, Caliope. Parillo has been participating in the St. Baldrick’s event for 13 years. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Runners head out during the St. Baldrick’s Day event, held on June 5 in Candor. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Runners and walkers are briefed prior to the start of the 5K Run / Walk, held the morning of the St. Baldrick’s Day event held on June 5 in Candor. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Runners, to include Barb Faye (#34), an event sponsor, head out during the St. Baldrick’s Day event, held on June 5 in Candor. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Raffles are sold during the St. Baldrick’s Day event, held on June 5 in Candor. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Pictured are Ayasha Schweiger, Olivia Bennett, and Bri Schweiger. They volunteered their time at the St. Baldrick’s Day event, held on June 5 in Candor. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Lou raised over $1,000, and is getting his head shaved for Childhood Cancer during the St. Baldrick’s Day event, held on June 5 in Candor. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Steve raised over $1,000, and is getting his head shaved for Childhood Cancer during the St. Baldrick’s Day event, held on June 5 in Candor. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Raven Naughton of Candor gets her face painted during the St. Baldrick’s Day event, held on June 5 in Candor. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Honor Kid Samantha Rice gets her face painted during the St. Baldrick’s Day event, held on June 5 in Candor. (Photo by Wendy Post)
