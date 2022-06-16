St. Baldrick’s has good turnout for local event

St. Baldrick’s has good turnout for St. Baldrick’s eventPictured are organizers Bonnie Jensen and Jill Parillo at the start of the St. Baldrick’s Day event, held on June 5 in Candor. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Posted By: By Wendy Post June 16, 2022

Under partially cloudy skies, the St. Baldrick’s event last weekend raised dollars, once again, for Childhood Cancer research. Beginning with a 5K Run / Walk, and then followed with entertainment by Goin’ South Entertainment, the event challenged participants to raise dollars in exchange for getting their head shaved, in solidarity.

St. Baldrick’s has good turnout for St. Baldrick’s event

A wall at the event highlighted the area’s Honor Kids, some of whom were in attendance at the St. Baldrick’s Day event, held on June 5 in Candor. (Photo by Wendy Post)

A list of Honor Kids hung at the center of the event, recognizing local children who are battling, or have battled cancer. Samantha Rice, who arrived at the event last Saturday, stated that she had leukemia, but has now been in remission for 12 years. The event helped her share her story with others.

St. Baldrick’s has good turnout for St. Baldrick’s event

Pictured, Kendyl came in as the highest fundraiser for the St. Baldrick’s Day event, held on June 5 in Candor. Kendyl raised over $2,000 for the event through individual donations, a coin drive, and more. (Photo by Wendy Post)

The highest fundraiser at the event was a young girl named Kendyl, who raised over $2,000 for the event. 

The event was also supported by sponsors, to include The Owego Pennysaver, Faye’s Fitness and others, as well as basket donations and individual donations. 

St. Baldrick’s has good turnout for St. Baldrick’s event

Pictured are Ron and Barb Faye of Candor during the June 5 St. Baldrick’s event in Candor. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Vendors set up on Sunday and food was served to guests, rounding out the fundraising event. 

To learn more about the event, visit www.stbaldricks.org/events/mypage/4251/2022

St. Baldrick’s has good turnout for St. Baldrick’s event

Pictured are organizer Jillanne Parillo and her daughter, Caliope. Parillo has been participating in the St. Baldrick’s event for 13 years. (Photo by Wendy Post)

St. Baldrick’s has good turnout for St. Baldrick’s event

Runners head out during the St. Baldrick’s Day event, held on June 5 in Candor. (Photo by Wendy Post)

St. Baldrick’s has good turnout for St. Baldrick’s event

Runners and walkers are briefed prior to the start of the 5K Run / Walk, held the morning of the St. Baldrick’s Day event held on June 5 in Candor. (Photo by Wendy Post)

St. Baldrick’s has good turnout for St. Baldrick’s event

Runners head out during the St. Baldrick’s Day event, held on June 5 in Candor. (Photo by Wendy Post)

St. Baldrick’s has good turnout for St. Baldrick’s event

Runners, to include Barb Faye (#34), an event sponsor, head out during the St. Baldrick’s Day event, held on June 5 in Candor. (Photo by Wendy Post)

St. Baldrick’s has good turnout for St. Baldrick’s event

Raffles are sold during the St. Baldrick’s Day event, held on June 5 in Candor. (Photo by Wendy Post)

St. Baldrick’s has good turnout for St. Baldrick’s event

Raffles are sold during the St. Baldrick’s Day event, held on June 5 in Candor. (Photo by Wendy Post)

St. Baldrick’s has good turnout for St. Baldrick’s event

Pictured are Ayasha Schweiger, Olivia Bennett, and Bri Schweiger. They volunteered their time at the St. Baldrick’s Day event, held on June 5 in Candor. (Photo by Wendy Post)

St. Baldrick’s has good turnout for St. Baldrick’s event

Lou raised over $1,000, and is getting his head shaved for Childhood Cancer during the St. Baldrick’s Day event, held on June 5 in Candor. (Photo by Wendy Post)

St. Baldrick’s has good turnout for St. Baldrick’s event

Steve raised over $1,000, and is getting his head shaved for Childhood Cancer during the St. Baldrick’s Day event, held on June 5 in Candor. (Photo by Wendy Post)

St. Baldrick’s has good turnout for St. Baldrick’s event

Raven Naughton of Candor gets her face painted during the St. Baldrick’s Day event, held on June 5 in Candor. (Photo by Wendy Post)

St. Baldrick’s has good turnout for St. Baldrick’s event

Honor Kid Samantha Rice gets her face painted during the St. Baldrick’s Day event, held on June 5 in Candor. (Photo by Wendy Post)

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "St. Baldrick’s has good turnout for local event"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*