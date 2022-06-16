Vendors wanted for Rotary’s November Arts and Crafts Fair

Owego Rotary Club’s popular Arts and Crafts Fair is coming back for its 12th year in the fall, and Rotary organizers invite local artisans, craftspeople and vendors of farm goods and homemade foods to reserve a booth to display their items for sale on Sunday, Nov. 20, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Owego Elks Lodge.

Vendors may request an application for a booth by sending an email to contact@owegorotary.org or by calling (607) 687-0229. Applications will also be available at three shops on Front Street in Owego; Black Cat Gallery, Riverow Bookshop, and the Tioga Arts Council.

On fair day, shoppers will find the event is free, open to the public, and will have an extensive basket collection available. It coincides with the Sunday Owego Elks Emporium Market, which increases visibility and draws higher traffic at the location.

The large number of displays and the wide variety of items will offer shoppers unique selection just in time to begin their holiday shopping. Owego Rotary’s event not only benefits local artisans and appreciative shoppers but aids in the global effort to eradicate polio. Proceeds will be donated to The Rotary Foundation’s campaign to ‘End Polio Now.’