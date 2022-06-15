Tioga Opportunities, Inc. to host Alzheimer’s Association Presentations

Tioga Opportunities Inc. will host Managing Money: A Caregivers Guide to Finances, an educational program presented by the Alzheimer’s Association.

Join us to learn about the costs of care giving and the benefits of early planning, how to avoid financial abuse and fraud, start a conversation about finances, assess financial and legal needs, and find support.

The presentation will be held at the following locations and times – on Tuesday, June 21, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, located at 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego; Tuesday, June 21 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Waverly Historical Society, 437 Chemung St., Waverly.

If you or someone you know is facing Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, or another chronic illness it is never too early to put financial plans in place. This presentation is free to the public, but reservations are required. Call (607) 687-4120 to reserve your seat.