Mary Roper returns to assist Owego’s Strawberry Festival during its 40th celebration

The Strawberry Festival Committee is pleased to have Mary Roper, a former on-air personality and marketing representative with nearly 40 years of experience as a volunteer once again for the annual event, planned for June 17-18 this year in downtown Owego.

For four decades, Roper has been working in the Twin Tiers area and with the media. Most recently, Roper went to work for Riger Marketing Communications as a Media Buyer. Her local career, however, started in the early 1980s as an on-air personality with WEBO Radio.

In her volunteer role with the festival, Roper helps to connect the festival with their media partners, and assists with ad buys while working with Tourism to ensure that any advertising outside of the county is done so with I Love NY approval for partial funding.

Most of all, Roper helps guide the timeline of the festival by setting media deadlines, and communicating with her partners on all levels to ensure maximum publicity for this free, community event.

Thank you to Mary Roper, as well as the other volunteers that have assisted in making Owego’s Strawberry Festival what it is today – a Strawberry Jubilee, or 40th celebration. Roper’s volunteer efforts remain invaluable.

To learn more about this year’s festival, visit www.owego.org.