Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of May 30, 2022 through June 5, 2022 there were 123 calls for service, 19 traffic tickets were issued, and they responded to three motor vehicle accidents.

The police also reported the following arrests.

A juvenile, age 15 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree (Misdemeanor), following an investigation of a Disturbance. The juvenile was released on an Appearance Ticket returnable to Tioga County Family Court. (Name withheld due to the age of the offender.)

Roman M Pelensky, age 50 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested on a Warrant issued by the Village of Owego Court for Criminal Contempt of Court in the First Degree (Felony), and Aggravated Criminal Contempt (D Felony). Pelensky was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Matthew J Britton, age 44 of Endicott, N.Y., was arrested on a Warrant issued by the Village of Johnson City Court for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor). Britton was turned over to the Johnson City Police for arraignment at Broome County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Scott L Franks, age 24 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Aggravated Harassment in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor), and Resisting Arrest (Misdemeanor) following an investigation of Suspicious Condition on Southside Drive. Franks was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Ernest A Marini, age 57 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor), Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor), and Circumvent Interlock Device (Misdemeanor) following a traffic stop. Marini was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Jason A Jefferson, age 32 of Elmira, N.Y., was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor), Obstructing Governmental Administration (Misdemeanor), Inadequate Exhaust (Violation), and Unlicensed Driver (Violation) following a traffic stop. Jefferson was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

A male, age 30 of Binghamton, N.Y., was taken into custody for Mental Hygiene Hold after a report of the male being intoxicated and a danger to himself. He was transported to Binghamton General Hospital. (Name withheld due to HIPAA Laws.)

Dason R Tinkham, age 33 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree (Misdemeanor) following an investigation into a Complaint of Damaged Property on North Avenue. Tinkham was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Michael D Beierle, age 28 of Apalachin, N.Y. was arrested on a Bench Warrant issued by the Village of Owego Court for Petit Larceny (Misdemeanor) for Theft from a Store on Fox Street. Beierle was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.