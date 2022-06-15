Readers’ Column for the week of June 12, 2022

You may call The Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to readerscolumn@stny.rr.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any message.

My two black dogs with collars have been missing since June 8 in the Glenmary Drive Owego area. If you have seen them or have them, please call (607) 687-1512.

~

The 1980th 40th reunion (delayed by COVID) is Friday, Aug. 5 at Tioga Downs. A block of rooms is reserved at Tioga Downs; contact the hotel for the rate. Please RSVP by June 30. Check out the Owego Free Academy Class of 1980 Facebook page or contact ofaclassof80@gmail.com for information on where to send payment. There is also a golf outing on Aug. 6 at Pheasant Hill Golf Club at 10 a.m. If interested, reply on the FB page or email your interest to ofaclassof80@gmail.com. Families, please share this with your 60-year-old OFA graduate!

~

More hocus pocus from the right. Assemblyman Friend’s latest missive on energy and climate wants you to think you’ll have to convert your home at great expense. Incorrect. The plan only calls for NEW installations and construction – and it’s only a plan – not legislation in process.

~

From the Albany Times Union – New York this month is starting a paint-recycling program where residents can recycle paint at designated centers. The New York State Postconsumer Paint Collection Program was approved more than two years ago, but began on May 1, allowing both residential and commercial users to recycle unused paint, rather than sending it to landfills or incinerators. PaintCare, a nonprofit group established by the paint industry for recycling, operates the program. The program accepts leftover latex and oil-based paints and similar products at drop-off sites throughout the state. PaintCare is setting up a network of over 300 drop-off sites across the state made up of paint retailers, local government facilities, and reuse stores.

~

Fixing 17 from Apalachin to the Broome County line is in the plan for next year. There was a press release not long ago. It’s on the DOT website, too.

~

I was anxiously awaiting a response in this column regarding a question a reader posed regarding cat boarding in the area. Does that mean there is no such facility nearby? What a great business opportunity! Cats are so easy to care for and come in one small, compact size. I don’t understand why veterinary facilities don’t provide this service. This would be a great way for rescue folks to raise funds.

~

Academy Street and West Front Street in Owego are designated as “No Truck” traffic in village law. There is no sign noticing this at Academy and Main Streets. Large trucks, tractor-trailers and construction trucks have been increasingly using those streets. On Saturday there was a large diesel spill from Academy Street and down Front Street. The hazard spill team had to be called and a cleanup crew came from Syracuse to clean up the spill, but residue remains. Can a “No Trucks Allowed” sign be put up on Academy Street where it used to be, and can OPD start enforcing this law.

~

The person that wrote last week about Route 434 being so bad is absolutely correct. Route 434 between Ross Corners and Apalachin has got so many potholes that have been that way a long time. It’s pretty sad that DOT or whoever is responsible can’t fix it. Please get out there and fill those holes!

~

Was wondering why no mention was made in The Pennysaver of the Owego Unified Basketball team being the Section Four Champions. Those boys and girls fought hard for that. (Note from the Editor: We ran something in our May 29 print edition, and it can also be found at www.owegopennysaver.com/PS/2022/05/31/owegos-unified-team-brings-home-the-title/.)

~

As a new resident in town looking for a peaceful place to rebuild my life, I’m wondering who I should contact about a particular vehicle parking on the street and visiting people on another street. There is plenty of parking on the street where they are visiting. I just don’t understand why they have to park on another street all the time.

National Political Viewpoints

‘The Man’ who left 300,000 guns behind for the Taliban lectures and points fingers on gun control.

~

Three decades ago I had different feelings regarding OUR right to bear firearms. Today I fear our federal and state governments. Thanks to Obama, Federal agencies have been weaponized, both figuratively and physically. The IRS couldn’t be more incompetent or lazy or vindictive and removed, but they have guns. Remember Obama’s rogue IRS Agent Lois Lerner, caught and never charged or fired. This absence of accountability persists. The DOJ is an army of lawyers who have weaponized the lawmakers to intimidate and persecute political adversaries. The Fed and the State refuse to allow citizens to speak with employees. In order to make contact with a State official you might be able to go through your Senator’s office to make contact, but you will not be allowed to speak directly with an agency employee. The State’s point of contact will be the absolute least qualified individual available. The egregious theft of all parties’ time is of no bother for them; fact-check this policy. We should trust in God, but never New York or Leftist politicians. Governments that figuratively and physically build walls between themselves and citizens frighten me.

~

I would like to thank everyone who helped the Owego area reach a milestone. Every person that voted for Joe Biden should have their picture taken under the price of gasoline signs in the area. On Monday June 6, gasoline is now at $5.15 per gallon. The sign says $4.99, but don’t forget the Hochul Hoax where .16 cents per gallon was taken off. Please feel free to point to yourself and the sign with a big smile on your face. I can’t wait to see these posts on Facebook. I’ll wait.

~

Biden’s brain aneurysms were in 1988; 34 years ago. If you think he has been walking around in a fog since then I suggest it is you that is in the fog.

~

Here is an example of the smoke and mirrors that the Dems are putting out every day, like blaming Putin. This is the Hochul Hoax; .33 cents of every gallon of gas price is tax. Hochul has reduced that to .16 cents per gallon “to help ease the pain” for the next 6 months. The State cannot do without that tax money. How else will they be able to give out all the freebies? That means that the tax, or taxes, will go up on other things, but it will be slipped under the door when you can’t see it. November where are you?

~

I agree with the NRA that gun violence is a question of mental health. It is the questionable mental health of the more radical members of the NRA.

~

I just see that the idiots running this country made an announcement. The social security benefit will be able to last one more year longer than expected. Well, isn’t that great news for all the people lying around, living off the hard work of the backs of the American worker, and we fake that there is a labor shortage. There is not a labor shortage in this country. There is a shortage of people that are willing to work. That’s where the shortage is!

~

The first thing dictator’s do when they want to control the public is to take away their guns. Guns do not do the harm; it’s the people that do the harm. Keep the guns; get rid of politicians.

~

Gun owners; think back three or four years ago. Take a look at the old news of the shootings. Now look since the democrats say they want guns. Look what’s happening every day. You think it’s a coincidence? Do not trust those democrats! I’m telling you, they want your guns, regardless of who dies and who lives. They are corrupt.

~

The Russian ruble is at a four year high. The U.S. gasoline price is also at an all time high. Biden’s public confidence rating is at an all time low. Diesel fuel may soon be rationed, causing certain foods and medical supplies to become difficult or impossible to find due to Biden’s America last energy policy. We are headed at warp speed to a depression and possibly civil unrest because of the totally incompetent regime. God help the U.S.A.!

~

This is for gun owners and hunters in New York State. It’s time to take back your rights. These bureaucrats tell us how to live, what we can have, what we can own. It has to stop! November isn’t far off. Remember to get out and vote, get rid of these bureaucrats we have in there telling us how to live our everyday life. Vote them out!

~

There was an investigation into Trump’s use of taxpayer money while he was in office. It stated $2 million was paid because Trump wanted the secret service to stay in his own Trump hotel in Washington. He also went to Palm Beach 146 times and taxpayers paid thousands, and on and on and on. Put that in your hat republicans, and make sure you vote for him. What a crook!

~

The price of gas and the inflation can all be summed up in three words; green new deal. Let’s please get over this fraud of a rumor about climate change and the green new deal. You are ruining our country.

~

I’m sure there won’t be a shortage in beer but we will have a shortage on baby formula. Maybe Biden needs to check on this, that way he would be doing something.

~

How come Hunter Biden never got in trouble for his gun felony? Can you imagine if that was one of Donald Trump’s sons? Talk about hypocrisy.