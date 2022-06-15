Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

Hi, my name is Lane and I am only ten weeks old. I just came to live at Gail’s house because where I was before they did not know how to handle little kittens like me and a nice police officer rescued me from that place and found me a new place to stay with Gail.

Since I have recuperated from some injuries I am full on, 100% fully charged playful kitten. I like toys, I like exploring, I like people, and I am in love with life. I am happy and I purr a lot. The lady taking my picture was a little frustrated with me because I do not know how to sit still. She said I was like a balloon in a windstorm. As you can see in my picture my paw is a blur because I do not have an off button.

I’m not quite ready to be adopted yet because I have not had my surgery or all my shots, but Gail thought you might want to see how stinking cute I am and perhaps get in line to adopt me. I really do deserve a nice loving family to take care of me, so Gail will be checking to be sure I go to the right place. You might want to get an application filled out because I am awesome!

If you are interested in adopting me, call Gail at (607) 689-3033 and tell her you really want that adorable kitten named Lane.

If you would like to donate to help Gail pay all her kitty expenses and vet bills, make out your check to Gail Ghinger and mail it to Maddie’s Meadows, Owego, N.Y. 13827.

Oh, by the way, they told me to remind you of the Strawberry Festival that is going to be here in Owego and Maddie’s Meadows is going to have a booth on Lake Street and at Hair Design again, same location as before. Stop by and check out all the great stuff that she is offering to be raffled off or to be purchased to help the kitties at Maddie’s Meadows.