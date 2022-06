On May 26, Owego’s Unified Basketball Team came home as the Section 4 Champions following their game, where they walked away with a win of 42-36 over Binghamton.

An escorted parade brought them home in true community fashion.

You can view a video on Twitter posted by Superintendent Corey Green at https://twitter.com/Green__Corey/status/1530179346673049601?s=20&t=hFUtqR4fOGEcy6_NKu7MQQ.