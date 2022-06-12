What’s Happening for the week of June 12, 2022

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

MAY 4 to SEPTEMBER 28

Black Powder Guild Wednesday League Shoot, 2 p.m. to dark, Bement-Billings Farmstead’s BP Range. For more information, call George Buskey at (607) 863-4217.

JUNE

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday – Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Suggested contribution of $5 for those 60 and older, and $7 for those under 60. Meal includes entrée, side dishes, beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Caregivers Support Group meets on the 4th Friday of each month at 2 p.m. in-person or via Go-To Meeting. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

The Alzheimer’s Association offers a remote support group the 3rd Tuesday of each month at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

JUNE 12

Hiawatha Island Adventure, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the mainland beginning at 11 a.m.; purchase lunch from The Cellar Restaurant and ice cream from The Maine Scoop while dining in the comfort of a tent on the banks of the Susquehanna River. Reserve your tickets online at watermancenter.org, or call the center at (607) 625-2221.

JUNE 13

The Tioga County Legion Auxiliary will hold their final 2021-2022 meeting of the year at Hickories Park in Owego, and in the pavilion by the river (look for Red White and Blue decorations). All Unit members from Owego, Nichols and Candor are encouraged to attend. The meeting starts at 7:30 p.m., but feel free to arrive at 7 p.m., with a picnic dinner.

Takeout chicken dinner with three sides and dessert, 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., Nichols Presbyterian Church. The cost is $10; call (607) 699-3302 to pre-order.

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

Lounsberry Food Pantry, noon to 4 p.m., basement of the Lounsberry Methodist Church, 3586 E. River Rd., Nichols. Call (607) 687-0442 for information and leave a message.

JUNE 14

The Sixth Regular Tioga County Legislative Meeting of 2022 will be held at noon in the Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance, Legal and Safety Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Kids Crafts, 1 to 3 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa.

Threads Group, 6 to 8 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa.

Office for People With Developmental Disabilities Subcommittee meeting, 9 a.m., Health and Human Services Building, 1062 State Rt. 38, Owego. The meeting is also available via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81336545170?pwd=WldONDk0YXVuRDlIV3JPNXNBQzlnZz09; Meeting ID: 813 3654 5170; Passcode: 874715.

Alcohol and Substance Abuse Subcommittee meeting, 10:30 a.m., Health and Human Services Building, 1062 State Rt. 38, Owego. The meeting is also available via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85352207546?pwd=a0JFaXZFQ2NTMzl1K0hBUkl3UXZrQT09; Meeting ID: 853 5220 7546; Passcode: 496991.

JUNE 15

The Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Monthly Meeting will be held at 9 a.m. at the Tioga County SWCD office. If you have any questions regarding these meetings, contact the office at (607) 687-3553 or email walshw@tiogacountyny.gov.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

Free Community Meal. 5 to 6 p.m., St John’s Church, 28 Rock St, Newark Valley. Take out only. All are Welcome.

Ice Cream Social, 6 to 8 p.m., United Methodist Church, Corner of Whittemore Hill Road and Teeter Road, Owego.

Ancient Undersea Reptile Show and Fossil Dig, 2 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa.

Browser Tips: Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge, 3 p.m., Virtual only, visit tinyurl.com/GFJTC-class.

JUNE 16

Taming the Dragon of Anxiety with Sarah Mission, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Coburn Free Library, Main Street, Owego. Registration required by calling (607) 687-3520.

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

Doug’s Fish Fry is coming to the Candor Farmer’s Market, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Candor Town Hall, 101 Owego Rd., Candor. Proceeds benefit Team Timmy Scholarship Fund. Organized by Team Timmy. To learn more, find Team Timmy on Facebook or email Rick Neild at rickyneild@yahoo.com, call (607) 659-7460, or (607) 321-4046.

Candor Farmers Market, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Candor Town Hall Pavilion, 101 Owego Rd. There will be local vendors with produce, crafts, cheese, meat, maple products, baked goods, and Doug’s Fish Fry onsite.

The Van Etten Senior Citizens Luncheon, noon, VFW in Van Etten. Bring a dish to pass and your own table service. They will be doing foot / toe soaks with Epsom salts and essential oils. Some Epsom salt will be available. If you have and can bring your own, 1 cup in a baggie per foot, 2 cups in a baggie for a bath. They will discuss the upcoming trip to Erie Canal in July. Anyone over 55 can join them. They meet the first and third Thursday of each month.

Ms. Jess to livestream stories and songs, 10 a.m., Spalding Memorial Library Facebook Page. This week will be The Pout-Pout Fish and other fish stories.

Tioga County Board of Health Meeting, 7:30 a.m., 2nd floor Multi-Purpose Room of the Health and Human Services Building, 1062 State Route 38, Owego.

Community Services Board meeting, 9:30 a.m., Health & Human Services Building, 1062 State Rt. 38, Owego. The meeting is also available via Zoom.

Join Zoom Meeting at

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84848698151?pwd=ek1uZE45ejlnc0VMQ0hQZ3pUSEJ4dz09; Meeting ID: 848 4869 8151; Passcode: 046811.

JUNE 17

Depot Friday Nights: The Little Big Band, doors open at 6 p.m., music begins at 7 p.m. at the train depot, located off of Whig Street in Newark Valley.

Story Time at Spalding Memorial Library, 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. They will be reading fish stories, singing songs, and making a craft. No registration is required. Stay and play blocks after the 11 a.m. story time.

JUNE 17 and 18

40th Annual Strawberry Festival in Downtown Owego, Friday night Block Party from 5-10 p.m., with fireworks at 10 p.m. There will be food, music, jugglers, dinosaurs, and more. The parade kicks off activities on Saturday at 10 a.m., followed by live music, activities, vendors, Spiderman, dinosaurs, and much more until 5 p.m. Visit www.owego.org for all of the details!

JUNE 18

4th Open-Class Car Show, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Owego Church of the Nazarene, 3732 Waverly Rd., Owego. Presented by the United Methodist Men Brothers for the Cross. Gates open at 8:30 a.m. for show vehicles. Admission is $10 for vehicles and $2 each for spectators or $5 per car. There will be entertainment by Donnie Miller and concessions on location. Call Glenn at (607) 658-6579 or Don at (607) 658-3340 for more information.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Lounsberry Food Pantry’s Extra Day, noon to 3 p.m., basement of the Lounsberry Methodist Church, 3586 E. River Rd., Nichols. Call (607) 687-0442 for more information (leave a message).

Coburn Free Library’s Saturday Afternoon Craft Group, held the first and third Saturday of the month from 2 to 3:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego.

South Creek Lions Chicken BBQ, 11 a.m., located on Route 14 in Gillett. Pa. The cost is $10 per half, and reservations must be received by June 10 by calling (570) 637-2222.

JUNE 19

Father’s Day Chicken BBQ, noon until gone, Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge, 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego. Meal includes 1/2 chicken, salt potatoes, beans, and a roll. Presale tickets are encouraged and are available at the Lodge.

St. John’s Episcopal Church Annual Father’s Day Chicken BBQ, noon, Speedsville Parish Hall. Suggested donation is $12 for adults and $6 for children. Curbside pick up or carryout only.

JUNE 21

LEGO Club, 6 p.m., Coburn Free Library, Main Street, Owego. Registration required by calling (607) 687-3520.

The Susquehanna Valley Audubon Picnic and Bird Walk, 6 p.m., White Wagon Boat Launch Pavilion on the Chemung River, 153 White Wagon Rd. (behind the CVS distribution center). For more information, call (607) 425-7426.

JUNE 22

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

Make a Flower Crown at the Van Etten Library, 3 to 6 p.m., 6 Gee St., Van Etten.

Scam and Scammers presentation, 6 p.m., Hybrid (In-person or Virtual) – Registration required for in-person seats. To register, visit www.gfjlibrary.org/tc and select the class.

JUNE 23

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

Tioga County 2nd Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Candor Farmers Market, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Candor Town Hall Pavilion, 101 Owego Rd. There will be local vendors with baked goods, cheese, maple, crafts, produce, resin, pottery, and a food truck!

JUNE 24

Depot Friday Nights: Rich Wilson, doors open at 6 p.m., music begins at 7 p.m., The Depot is located off of Whig Street in Newark Valley.

Van Etten Library Book Club, 1 p.m., 6 Gee St., Van Etten. The book is Stiff: The Curious Lives of Human Cadavers by Mary Roach.

JUNE 25

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Literary Art Club – A new kind of book club, 2 p.m., Coburn Free Library, Main Street, Owego. Registration required by calling (607) 687-3520.

JUNE 27

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

Summer Reading Club Kick Off Party, 2 to 4 p.m., Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten. Pre-registration is required, call 607-589-4435, ext 3.

Ahwaga Canoe and Kayak Club Meeting with a presentation by Rick Marsi, “For the Love of Wetlands,” 7 to 9 p.m., Central United Methodist Church, 17 Nanticoke Avenue, Endicott. Open to all; free of charge. Masks required.

JUNE 29

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

Apalachin Lions Walk-up Mobile Food Pantry, 10 to 11 a.m., St. Margaret Mary’s Church, 1110 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Pre-registration is required. Register on June 21 beginning at 8:30 a.m. until full. Phone 2-1-1 or visit www.foodbankst.org/cfd. Bring a cart or bag to carry food.

Amazon Fire Stick vs. Roku Streaming Stick, 1 p.m. In-Person only, and registration is required for in-person seats. To register, go to www.gfjlibrary.org/tc and select the class.

JUNE 30

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

Candor July 4th Celebration, Carnival – Wheelock rides, 6 p.m., Candor.

Candor Farmers Market, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Candor Town Hall Pavilion, 101 Owego Rd. There will be 20 local vendors with crafts, soaps, produce, maple, baked goods, cheese, meat, brooms, a food truck and more!

Art Camp, 6 to 8 p.m., Apalachin United Methodist Church, 303 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. The cost is $12 per child. Hosted by the Owego-Apalachin Girl Scout Travel Troop #40514. For more information and to register, contact Yahna by email to troop40514@gmail.com or call (607) 240-6482.

JULY 1

Candor July 4th Celebration: Fireworks at Dusk, Carnival – Wheelock Rides, 6 p.m., Candor.

Caroline Center Church Fish Fry, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Buffalo Road, Brooktondale.

Grillin and Chillin on 1st Friday in Owego, 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the American Legion, 263 Front St. Proceeds benefit Veteran Programs

JULY 2

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Everett Swansbrough’s Open Car Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Kiddie Parade at 5 p.m. at the American Legion in Candor. Carnival and Wheelock Rides at 4 p.m.

JULY 3

Candor 4th of July Celebration: Horse Pull – Side Hill Acres Goat Farm. Gates open at 8 a.m. Pull Starts at 1 p.m.

JULY 4

Candor July 4th of July Celebration; parade downtown at 10 a.m. and American Legion Auxiliary Chicken BBQ at 11 a.m.

JULY 5

SVE Board of Education Reorganization Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

JULY 6

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

JULY 7

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

JULY 8

Monster Party Night, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Apalachin United Methodist Church, 303 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. The cost is $15 per child. Decorate Monster theme cupcakes and go on a monster scavenger hunt. Hosted by O/A Girl Scout Travel Troop #40514. For more information and to register, contact Yahna by email to troop40514@gmail.com or call (607) 240-6482.

JULY 9

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

JULY 10

Cars in the Park 2022, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Car registration closes at 1 p.m., Hickories Park, Rt. 17 (I86), Exit 65, Owego. Public Admission is a $2 donation and all vehicles are welcome. There will be Dash Plaques, give-a-ways, a 50/50 Raffle, T-Shirts, and more. For more information, contact Pete Minni at (607) 727-1314 or Doug Soden at (570) 247-8082. Vendors can contact Bob Butler at (607) 227-0119 or visit www.triplecitiesstreetrods.com.

JULY 12

Zombie Night, 6 to 8 p.m., Apalachin United Methodist Church, 303 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Learn to make the grossest Zombie Wounds out of things you can find in your home. The cost is $12 per child. Hosted by O/A Girl Scout Travel Troop #40514. For more information and to register, contact Yahna via email to troop40514@gmail.com or call (607) 240-6482.

JULY 13

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

JULY 14

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

JULY 16

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

A Day of Camp, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Hickories Park, Owego. Tie dye t-shirts, make camp crafts, play camp games, and cook the best spider dogs for lunch. The cost is $25 per child. Hosted by O/A Girl Scout Travel Troop #40514. For more information and to register, contact Yahna by email to troop40514@gmail.com or call (607) 240-6482.

JULY 20

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

The Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Monthly Meeting will be held at 9 a.m. at the Tioga County SWCD office. If you have any questions regarding these meetings, contact the office at (607) 687-3553 or email walshw@tiogacountyny.gov.

JULY 21

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

JULY 23

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Blueberry and Book Festival, Berkshire Free Library in Berkshire, N.Y. Interested vendors can email to blueberry@htva.net.

JULY 27

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

JULY 28

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

JULY 30

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

AUGUST 5

Grillin and Chillin during Owego’s 1st Friday, 5 to 7:30 p.m., American Legion, 263 Front St., Owego. Proceeds benefit Veteran Programs.

AUGUST 6

South Creek Lions Club’s 7th Annual Golf Tournament, 12:30 p.m. registration, 1 p.m. Shotgun Start, Tommasso’s in Waverly. This year’s Tournament will honor the memory of Lion Irma Chapman, a long-time member of the club and resident of the area. Sign up sheets will be available at Woody’s Country Store, First Citizens Community Bank in Gillett, and at Shedden’s in Fassett. You may also request one by emailing to southcreeklions@gmail.com. South Creek Lions Club is located on Route 14 in Gillett, Pa.

SEPTEMBER 2

Grillin and Chillin during Owego’s 1st Friday, 5 to 7:30 p.m., American Legion, 263 Front St., Owego. Proceeds benefit Veteran Programs.