Photos: Carantouan Greenway receives funds for new equipment

Pictured is Carantouan Greenway’s Director, Mary Borko on the newly granted tractor-mower and trailer for the Carantouan Greenway. Provided photo.
Posted By: psadvert
June 11, 2022
Pictured is Benjamin Borko, who serves as the transporter for the newly granted tractor-mower and trailer for the Carantouan Greenway. Funds were provided by the Floyd Hooker Foundation to facilitate the Greenway’s trail maintenance at its Wildwood Reserve and Forbidden Path. As a result of this acquisition, the Greenway plans to open a new section of trail in back of the pictured meadow that shall be named the Hooker/Geiger Trail in honor of the donor as well as a deceased supporter (Ralph Geiger) who provided numerous bird houses for student projects over many years. Provided photo.
