Ribbon cutting ceremony to welcome Owego’s Strawberry Festival back

On Tuesday, June 14, at 11 a.m. at the Courthouse Square, a ribbon cutting ceremony will welcome back Owego’s iconic festival, the Strawberry Festival, for a 40th annual celebration. What started as a yard sale grew into what it is today, with guests arriving from all around the region and beyond for two-days of food, music, and fun.

This year the festival will take place with a block party on Friday evening, June 17, from 5 to 10 p.m. and capped off by a Fireworks display; and then again on Saturday, June 18, with a parade at 10 a.m. followed by entertainment, vendors, food, and even a return of the dinosaurs, and running until 5 p.m.

During Tuesday’s ribbon cutting ceremony, hosted by Sabrina Henriques, president and CEO of Tioga County’s Chamber of Commerce, the organizers will talk about the work behind the festival, and what guests can expect when they arrive in Owego. Following that, set up begins for the Friday and Saturday event.

For more information on all things festival, visit www.owego.org.