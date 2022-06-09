Owego Rotary Club celebrates spring with a Riverview Day of Caring 

The Owego Rotary Club celebrated a spring Day of Caring by visiting residents at Riverview Manor Healthcare Center in Owego on May 25 for a spring tea. Members of the club served beverages and presented colorful everlasting tulip bouquets to cheer the residents.

Rotarian Kathy Hankey, of Kathy Cakes in Owego, donated the beautifully decorated cupcakes while Rotarian Paul Phillips sang and played his guitar to entertain the guests. Paul’s melodies and good rapport with the residents brought smiles, and even some humming and singing along.

In a press release, a Rotary Club representative wrote, “These periodic visits by the Owego Rotary Club are an uplifting interlude for the residents and show that Owego Rotary cares and recognizes the residents’ meaningful lives and the contributions they have made to their respective communities.”