Owego Rotary Club celebrates spring with a Riverview Day of Caring 

Owego Rotary Club celebrates spring with a Riverview Day of Caring Rotary volunteers serve up beverages during Riverview’s spring tea. Provided photo.

Posted By: psadvert June 9, 2022

The Owego Rotary Club celebrated a spring Day of Caring by visiting residents at Riverview Manor Healthcare Center in Owego on May 25 for a spring tea. Members of the club served beverages and presented colorful everlasting tulip bouquets to cheer the residents. 

Owego Rotary Club celebrates spring with a Riverview Day of Caring 

Al, a Rotarian, is pictured with tulip bouquets. Provided photo.

Rotarian Kathy Hankey, of Kathy Cakes in Owego, donated the beautifully decorated cupcakes while Rotarian Paul Phillips sang and played his guitar to entertain the guests. Paul’s melodies and good rapport with the residents brought smiles, and even some humming and singing along. 

Owego Rotary Club celebrates spring with a Riverview Day of Caring 

Cupcakes by Kathy Hankey were prepared for Riverview’s spring tea. Provided photo.

In a press release, a Rotary Club representative wrote, “These periodic visits by the Owego Rotary Club are an uplifting interlude for the residents and show that Owego Rotary cares and recognizes the residents’ meaningful lives and the contributions they have made to their respective communities.”

Owego Rotary Club celebrates spring with a Riverview Day of Caring 

Paul Phillips entertains residents during the spring tea. Provided photo.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Owego Rotary Club celebrates spring with a Riverview Day of Caring "

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*