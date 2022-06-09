38th Annual Guthrie Gallop raises $15,000 for Guthrie Cancer Care Fund

The 38th Annual Guthrie Gallop, presented by the Robert Packer Hospital Auxiliary, returned to downtown Sayre. Close to 300 runners came together on a sunny spring morning to participate in the 10K and 5K races.

This year the event raised $15,000 to support the Guthrie Cancer Care Fund. The fund provides assistance for Guthrie patients in active cancer treatment with emergent financial needs. To donate directly to the Cancer Care Fund, visit www.Guthrie.org/giving-guthrie.

Congratulations to Joe Quatrini, the overall 10K male finisher; Stacy Pond, the overall 10K female finisher; Zackary Green, the overall 5K male finisher; and Kaitlyn Sutton, the overall female 5K finisher.

Save the date for the Guthrie Sayre Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, 2022. Visit www.Guthrie.org/sayreturkeytrot to register today.