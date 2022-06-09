Reach for the Stars; Have the courage to go for it

The world appears to be topsy-turvy at present. Everything is the wrong way around. Negativity, the vices of lust, anger, greed, attachment and ego and stress have been uninvited guests in our lives for a long time, and continue to create havoc both physically and mentally.

Right is not might and wrong is strong. Although we resist and fear these negative changes, we forget we empower the object of our resistance by resisting mentally or physically and it increases. Morality at a leadership level is currently defined as, “How could the bar for shame be set so low?”

Legislation, lock own restrictions or security measures have not been able to repel the increasing gun violence, and on it goes. What is the solution?

A hole exists in the heart of our education system where life-affirming values, skills, and abilities of self-management should be. Self-governance and values, education has lost its priority.

Very little is available to teach us how to turn within and govern our thoughts, feelings, attitudes and behavior, to show by example how to manage ourselves. We must now make an effort to enrich our lives and have the highest quality of character. Values form the armor in our character and protect us so the negativity in the world will not enter our hearts.

“To young women, I would say Reach for the Stars and believe in yourselves, and know the only thing you can regret is not trying. A lot of success is down to luck and hard work, but it’s also down to having the courage to go for it.” — Amal Clooney

Self-management means to lead the mind rather than the mind leading me. It is really quite simple. To eliminate the negativity means to practice taking charge of the mind. I consciously choose the quality of my thoughts instead of resorting to violence. The transformation within the self of not seeing and thinking about anyone’s weaknesses is now essential. A true leader accentuates the positive and eliminates the negative and waste. When asked how she keeps going, where do you find hope, and what’s your advice to young women, Amal replied,

“It’s the courage of the people I represent. It is also my students. I see a generation that is not only much more politically engaged than I ever was at their age, but also one that sees themselves as agents of change. That gives me hope because they are the ones we have to rely on in the future.”

Believe in Yourself, Reach for the Stars, Beat Swords into Plowshares, and Turn the World right side up once again.

To learn more, contact Yvonne Chirya Risely, of Owego, by email to bkchirya@gmail.com. Peace Village Retreat Center in Hunter Mountain offers ongoing Meditation Classes without charge. Call (518) 589 5000 for details. Resources: www.peacevillageretreat.org/all-books.html, and Living Values Education series (www.livingvalues.net).