Open-Class Car Show taking place on June 18

On June 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the United Methodist Men, Brothers for the Cross will host the 4th Annual Open-Class Car Show at the Church of the Nazarene, located at 3732 Waverly Rd. in Owego. All vehicles, to include cars, trucks, emergency vehicles, tractors, and motorcycles will be allowed to enter. Gates open at 8:30 a.m. for the show.

At the show there will be entertainment by Donnie Miller, concessions onsite, and door prizes. Awards will be given to the Best of Show and the Top 25. The cost of admission is $10 for show vehicles, $2 each or $5 per car for spectators.

The show was previously held at the Apalachin Firemen’s Field in Apalachin, and now has moved to Owego’s Church of the Nazarene. For more information, call Glenn at (607) 658-6579 or Don at (607) 658-3340.

The car show falls on the same day as the Owego Strawberry Festival’s main event on June 18, and guests to the car show can double up that day. Head to Marvin Park after the show, and hope the shuttle bus into the festival for a couple of hours; take in a band, grab some food, or browse the vendors.