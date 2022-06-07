Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of May 23, 2022 through May 29, 2022 there were 117 calls for service, 35 traffic tickets were issued, and they responded to two motor vehicle accidents.

The police also reported the following arrests.

Scott L Franks, age 24 of Owego, N.Y. was arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device (Misdemeanor) following a Probation Check with the Tioga County Probation Department. Franks was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Rebecca S Sickler, age 43 of Owego, N.Y. was arrested for a Bench Warrant issued by the Village of Owego Court. Sickler was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Isaiah C Butler, age 27 of Owego, N.Y. was arrested for Menacing in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor) following an investigation of a Disturbance on North Avenue. Butler was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Isaiah C Butler, age 27 of Owego, N.Y. was arrested for Petit Larceny (Misdemeanor), following investigation of Shoplifting on North Avenue. Butler was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Dylan J Peabody, age 26 of Candor, N.Y. was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor), Uninspected Motor Vehicle (Violation), and an Improper Right Turn (Violation) following a traffic stop. Peabody was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Khaunye D Anthony, age 18 of Owego, N.Y. was arrested for Assault in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor) following an investigation of a Fight at the Owego Free Academy. Anthony was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Kyle C Jefferson, age 20 of Binghamton, N.Y. was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor), and an Inadequate Exhaust (Violation) following a traffic stop. Jefferson was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

A female, age 28 of Owego, N.Y. was taken into custody for a Mental Hygiene Hold after a report of the female being intoxicated and a danger to herself. She was transported to Binghamton General Hospital. (Name withheld due to HIPAA Laws.)

Tonia L Whitmarsh, age 47 of Owego, N.Y. was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor) and Tinted Windows (Violation), following a traffic stop. Whitmarsh was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.