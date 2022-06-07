Ed Nizalowski recipient of Owego Rotary Paul Harris Award

Owego Rotary recently presented Ed Nizalowski, historian, educator, and active community volunteer, with the Paul Harris Award. The Paul Harris Award is given to someone for outstanding service to the community, a trait that Nizalowski exemplifies.

Edward was born and raised in Newark Valley, the son of an avid naturalist. His grandparents emigrated from Eastern Europe in the face of religious persecution and hopes of a better life.

With an initial major in Music Education at SUNY Potsdam, he switched to majoring in English, graduating with a BS in English in 1970. His first employment was a career-planning counselor, working with at-risk youth in Tioga County. From 1985 until his retirement in 2010 he became Newark Valley High School librarian. In 1988 he earned his master’s in library science from Syracuse University.

With a passion for history, Ed joined the Newark Valley Historical Society in 1980, assuming all positions and helping to expand the Society’s size, programs, and outreach. Currently, and for the last 12 years, Ed has served as the Director of the Bement Billings Farmstead.

Nizalowski also liaises with ALHFAM (Association of Living History Farms and Museums). His passion for history has led to a cascade of researched information that for decades he continues to share, including chapters on ethnic immigrant and minority groups for the Tioga County Bicentennial project, Seasons of Change.

An avid reader, his research about African American history, Women’s’ Rights to Vote and additional social and environmental issues is often published in local newspapers. With His special interest and knowledge of trees and forestry, he conducted a number of “Big Trees of Tioga” tours, and also a large number of talks on nature and environmental issues.

Ed has been an active supporter of a variety of social justice and environmental causes over the years. He was a founding member of RAFT (Residents Against Fracking Tioga), now renamed (Residents Allied for the Future of Tioga). In the campaign to stop the expansion of natural gas storage in the Watkins Glen area Ed, strong in his beliefs, was arrested twice, proving the passion behind the causes he believes in.

With a natural talent and passion for Music, Edward is an excellent flutist and saxophone player. You may hear him playing at many functions, parades and on stage as he continues to practice almost daily at his historic country home in Berkshire.