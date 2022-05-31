Golfers challenged during annual Chamber event

On May 20, the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce held their 18th Annual Golf Tournament and Clambake at Pheasant Hill Country Club in Owego. With about two-dozen teams comprised of local business members signed up for the event, the weather couldn’t have been better.

Under cloudy skies and extremely windy weather, the golfers were challenged on this 18-hole course to come out in the lead and carry away one of the top trophies!

A few special features that added a bit of a twist in the tournament were the Vegas Scramble and the Hole In One contest, sponsored by Scoville-Meno.

For the Vegas Scramble, each player of the four-man team is allocated a number, one to four, and after all players have played their shots the die is rolled and if it is a number between one and four that comes up, then the corresponding player’s shot is the one selected. If a five or six is rolled, the team chooses which of the players’ shot is used.

“We wanted to introduce this and mix things up a bit,” said Sabrina Henriques, president and CEO of Tioga County’s Chamber of Commerce and the host of the event.

As for the success of this year’s event, Henriques added, “It was a great event. It was so much fun. We have an amazing golf committee and board of directors that contributed to its success.”

Most of our golfers, she noted, have been participating for many years, but they some new teams come in and some new sponsors as well.

Following the tournament, participants headed back over to the clubhouse to for a clambake and a buffet; prizes were also awarded.

The Stantec Team of Brian Larson, Scott Pauly, Brandon Pauly, and Nick Larabee walked away with the first place trophy.

Women’s Closest to the Pin went to LeeAnn Tinney, and the Women’s Longest Drive went to Linda Gretz.

The Men’s Closest to the Pin Award went to Ralph Barton, with Ike Loveless walking away with the award for the Men’s Longest Drive.

For skins, a game where players compete on every hole, awards went to Linda Gretz for an Eagle on hole #5, Stantec for a Birdie on #13, Team Nolis for an Eagle on #14, TamCo for an Eagle on #17, and Team May with an Eagle on hole #18.

For a full list of the tournament’s sponsors for the event, you can visit the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce on Facebook @TiogaChamber to view more photos and learn more about their sponsors for the tournament.