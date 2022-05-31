Master Gardener Plant Sale set for June 4

The annual Tioga County Master Gardener Plant Sale will be held Saturday, June 4, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on the grounds of the Ronald Dougherty Building, located at 56 Main St. in Owego.
This year the Master Gardeners are offering a wide variety of perennials, many of which are great for pollinators. Arrive at the 8 a.m. opening for the best selection.
All proceeds from the sale go to support the many activities the Master Gardeners do in Tioga County. The sale is cash or check only.
