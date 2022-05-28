Tioga County Department of Social Services announces Employee of the First Quarter for 2022

The Tioga County Department of Social Services (DSS) announced that Employee of the First Quarter, January through March 2022, was awarded to Samantha Webster. According to a prepared release by DSS, they wrote that the award is given in recognition of Samantha Webster’s outstanding work and contributions to the Tioga County Department of Social Services.

Samantha Webster started working for Tioga County DSS on July 15, 2008 as a Social Welfare Examiner in the Medicaid and Snap Unit. She transferred to the Support Collection Unit in August 2014 when she was promoted to Support Investigator, a position where she is still employed.

In February of 2021, Webster was promoted to Senior Support Investigator where she assists custodial parents (and sometimes non-custodial parents) in establishing, modifying, and/or enforcing child support orders.

DSS wrote, “She also works diligently to locate absent parents and establish paternity for the children. She is determined and dedicated, and many times goes the extra mile to accomplish what needs to be done.”

They added, “Her petitions are always well written and she does a great job preparing for and testifying in court. She is an outstanding team leader. Samantha seeks out training for herself to increase her knowledge of the Child Support program and improve leadership skills so that she can become the best worker possible.”

“Samantha is very deserving of this award,” DSS concluded.