Senior grant funding applications due June 1 

Tioga County Senior Citizens Foundation (TCSCF) has grant opportunities available for agencies and non-profits that serve the older population in Tioga County, N.Y. The deadline for this year’s grant cycle is June 1, 2022.

The agency focuses on identifying programs that have the greatest benefit and the largest impact on the health and welfare of the county’s older citizens. This year the committee has placed a higher focus on programs that help address the impact of rapidly rising energy costs on those seniors who are struggling most.

Organizations and agencies can ask for TCSCF’s help with any projects that are designed to make the lives of local senior citizens better. The grant application and further information is available at tcseniorfoundation.com. Applications are also available by request at TCSCF, P.O. Box 117, Owego, N.Y. 13827, or by email at seniorcitizensfoundation@yahoo.com.

Call (607) 687-0229 for more information.