Ladd Dawson attends New York State Sheriffs’ Institute Civil School

Deputy Sheriffs and Civilian staff from Sheriffs’ offices around the state attended the New York State Sheriffs’ Institute Civil School held recently in Albany, N.Y. Ladd Dawson, Tioga County, attended the two-week long day training program offered by the Sheriffs’ Institute.

All Sheriffs have civil law enforcement functions, including the service of process and enforcement of judgments and other court orders and mandates. The school provides participants with training in the latest advances in civil law enforcement and a forum to discuss current civil law enforcement issues and share best practices.