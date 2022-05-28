Emma Clark of Apalachin Earns Highest GPA in their Major at SUNY Canton

Emma S. Clark, of Apalachin, N.Y., will be recognized for earning the highest GPA in their major at SUNY Canton’s Honors Convocation. Clark is a senior in the college’s Bachelor of Science in Veterinary Technology program.

Honors Convocation were held on Wednesday, April 27, in the Roos House Convocation Athletic and Recreation Center. The special in-person ceremony, for student award recipients and their families, will also be live streamed for those who cannot attend.

“On behalf of the entire college, I’d like to extend warm congratulations to each of you on your achievement,” said SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran. “Your drive and dedication to your education has been remarkable, especially given these challenging times.”

This year’s Honors Convocation was named for Associate Professor Emeritus Cindy L. Daniels, Ph.D., a dedicated faculty member and 1992 graduate of the college.

“Dr. Daniels represents our college adage about great majors leading to great careers,” said SUNY Canton Provost Peggy A. De Cooke. “Following her solid start here at SUNY Canton, she became a celebrated educator and published author. She was, and continues to be, an inspiration for personal and professional growth for our students.”