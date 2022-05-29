Sayre Rotary adopts a highway

Sayre Rotary joined the Adopt a Highway program as one of their annual service projects last fall, but were unable to perform the project due to early snow.

However, this Spring they met on a recent Saturday morning and cleaned up North Lehigh Avenue from the Grille at the Station to the Sayre Historical Society; accumulating approximately 60 large bags of trash that were picked up by the Sayre Public Works Department with assistance from Jeff Paul, Sayre Rotarian .

The members look forward to keeping this area cleaned from trash to make the entrance into downtown Sayre a pleasant experience.