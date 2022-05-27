Corrections Officers graduate from academy

Corrections Officers graduate from academyPictured are Dalton Russell, Micah Marshall, and Brandon Roe. Provided photo.

Posted By: psadvert May 27, 2022

On May 6, 2022, Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Officers Micah Marshall, Brandon Roe, and Dalton Russell graduated from the Chenango County Corrections Academy. The academy was located at the Chenango County Sheriff’ Office in Norwich, N.Y. and started on March 9. 

Corrections Officers graduate from academy

Pictured are Lt. Tim Agan, Micah Marshall, and Captain Shawn Nalepa. Provided photo.

The participants were instructed on topics such as Penal and Corrections Law, Defensive Tactics and Firearms. 

Corrections Officers graduate from academy

Pictured is Brandon Roe with his certificate. Provided photo.

Brandon Roe won the Most Improved Shooter Award for the class. 

Corrections Officers graduate from academy

Brandon Roe received the Most Improved Shooter Award for the class. Provided photo.

Dalton Russell received his certificate from his father, David Russell, who also serves as a Corrections Officer at the Tioga County Jail. 

Corrections Officers graduate from academy

Pictured is Dalton Russell, receiving his certificate from his father, David Russell, who also serves as a Corrections Officer at the Tioga County Jail. Provided photo.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Corrections Officers graduate from academy"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*