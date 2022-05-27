Corrections Officers graduate from academy

On May 6, 2022, Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Officers Micah Marshall, Brandon Roe, and Dalton Russell graduated from the Chenango County Corrections Academy. The academy was located at the Chenango County Sheriff’ Office in Norwich, N.Y. and started on March 9.

The participants were instructed on topics such as Penal and Corrections Law, Defensive Tactics and Firearms.

Brandon Roe won the Most Improved Shooter Award for the class.

Dalton Russell received his certificate from his father, David Russell, who also serves as a Corrections Officer at the Tioga County Jail.