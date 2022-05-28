Tioga Patriots to host Freedom Fest

On Monday, May 30, the Tioga Patriots will host Freedom Fest, a Patriot Picnic planned for Memorial Day. The event will take place from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Owego’s Southside Firehouse Pavilion. Tickets are $10 in advance or at the picnic until sold out. There is a free kid’s menu with a paying adult.

To reserve your tickets in advance, email to info@TiogaPatriots.com, visit www.TiogaPatriots.com, or visit one of the following locations: The Owego Pharmacy, Johnson Pools & Spas and New Beginnings Hair Salon, or from organizers Sonya Bement, Crystal Cross, Nicole Kobziewicz, Audra Marks, Patty Miller, and Kathy Welsh. If purchased online, tickets will be held for pick-up at the picnic.

The public is invited to come celebrate Freedom this Memorial Day with this local grassroots group, Tioga Patriots, as they bring together freedom Lovers to honor and celebrate this holiday with a traditional community style picnic.

According to the organizers, this will be a great day to make new friends, have fun, slow down, and observe this sacred day. They noted that the Southside Firehouse Pavilion, located at 3120 Waits Rd. in Owego, is a beautiful spot overlooking the Southern Tier with breathtaking views.

The organizers wrote, in a press release, “It has been a tough year and we want to reach-out to those whose hearts are bleeding red, white and blue, and come together as a community to celebrate our freedoms and honor those who served in the military that died to protect our freedoms.”

The event will feature Smokey Legends BBQ, music, free games and prizes for kids of all ages, and free hotdogs and hamburgers for kids arriving with a paying adult.

There will also be a Red White & Blue Dessert Contest, judged by John Hitchings. Recently retired as the 50 Year Owner of John’s Fine Foods in Owego, John has generously agreed to be a Taste Tester and help judge the Patriot Dessert Contest. First prize is a Baker’s Themed Gift Basket.

There will also be a Best Patriot T-shirt Contest. The organizers, who state that it’s a great opportunity to show off your favorite Patriot shirt among friends, encourage patriot colors and attire. The crowd will pick the winner!

This is also a BYOB event, with coolers with beverages of choice welcomed. There will also be a sharing table for snacks, desserts, or a dish to pass.

Be sure to visit www.TiogaPatriots.com for more information.