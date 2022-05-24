Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

Hi everyone, here I am as a little baby when I first came to live with Gail In September of last year. I was dying when Gail found me. She looked all over for an open vet.

When she finally found a vet that would look at me the vet said that I was not going to make it. She said to take me home and make me comfortable for what little time I had left.

Gail and her friend Nancy prayed over me and you know what God said, that it was not time for me to go yet and I perked up. After that I just thrived. I run and play all the time and am thankful to be alive.

Unfortunately, in my ramming around, I somehow got a puncture wound to my eye. Nobody knows how. I have been to the vet and they say I need surgery. The surgery is supposed to be from $600 to $700. That is a lot of money for my new Mom.

So if you want to help us to pay for the surgery I’m going to need we would really appreciate it. I will try to be more careful, but I love to be able to run and play.

If you can afford to help us, you can make out your check to Gail Ghinger and mail it to Maddie’s Meadows, P.O. Box 445, Owego, N.Y. 13827.

Thank you for helping me with the surgery!