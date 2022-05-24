Tioga County Rural Ministry holds drawing for Farmer’s Market line of credit

Tioga County Rural Ministry holds drawing for Farmer’s Market line of creditPictured is James Soprano at a local Farmer’s Market. Provided photo.

Posted By: psadvert May 24, 2022

Low- and moderate-income residents of Tioga County can register now to win $100 worth of fresh fruits, vegetables, and other products from area farms.

Winners receive a $100 line of credit for use at this year’s Owego Farmers Market, open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday and Friday in the Walgreen’s parking lot in Owego.

Melissa Scott selects tomatoes at a local Farmer’s Market. Provided photo.

To register, call Tioga County Rural Ministry at (607) 687-3021 or stop by TCRM, 143 North Ave., Owego from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday.

The registration deadline is June 15. Winners will be contacted by phone.

