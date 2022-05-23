Rachel Raftis of Owego inducted into Social Science Honor Society at University of Scranton

Rachel Raftis of Owego inducted into Social Science Honor Society at University of ScrantonRachel Raftis was displayed along with the rest of her class on the fence that leads to Owego Free Academy. Raftis is an OFA Class of 2020 graduate, and is now excelling at the University of Scranton. Provided photo.

Posted By: psadvert May 23, 2022

Rachel Raftis, of Owego, N.Y., was among the 21 University of Scranton students inducted into Pi Gamma Mu, the international honor society in social science. 

For induction into the honor society, students must be of junior academic standing, maintain an overall grade point average of 3.4 or higher, and have completed at least 21 credits in the disciplines of economics, human services, psychology, sociology, political science or history. The University’s chapter of the honor society was established in 1971. 

Raftis is a junior psychology major at the Jesuit University.

The University of Scranton is a Jesuit University located in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Rachel Raftis of Owego inducted into Social Science Honor Society at University of Scranton"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*