Rachel Raftis of Owego inducted into Social Science Honor Society at University of Scranton

Rachel Raftis, of Owego, N.Y., was among the 21 University of Scranton students inducted into Pi Gamma Mu, the international honor society in social science.

For induction into the honor society, students must be of junior academic standing, maintain an overall grade point average of 3.4 or higher, and have completed at least 21 credits in the disciplines of economics, human services, psychology, sociology, political science or history. The University’s chapter of the honor society was established in 1971.

Raftis is a junior psychology major at the Jesuit University.

