Newark Valley café inspired by beloved mother

Annie’s Place, a café located at 7 Water St. in Newark Valley, N.Y., celebrates food, friends and the community.

It was December of 2020 when Annie’s Place nestled in to their cozy space located just around the corner from the Newark Valley Village Green.

The owners felt the impact of COVID in the early spring of 2020, and where that period of time put a damper on plans to open at another property on Main Street. But in the end, when the Water Street property became available, and after a complete gutting and renovations, the final result was what Laurie and Diane Miner, sisters in a women-owned business, had hoped for.

Both knew they were in the right place, and remarked, “It was a labor of love, and it all worked out for the best.”

Annie’s Place serves up breakfast and lunch, offers a selection of fairly traded coffees and teas, as well as several smoothie flavors and a coffee station. Fresh out of the oven daily, customers can find a variety of baked goods like cookies, muffins, scones, brownies, dessert bars and more. Various soups, sandwiches and salads are also on the menu.

Today, in-person dining is available along with take-out orders.

Laurie and Diane shared, “It was our Mom who taught us to bake and cook.”

Laurie prepares much of the soups and sandwiches, and where the produce they use is locally sourced; Diane then ventures in during the early morning hours to make fresh baked goods before the café opens.

Diane commented, “Everything is made from scratch. I do use Mom’s recipes, and then make my own changes to them,” and further added that cinnamon biscuits and crostatas, along with quiche, are just a few of the customer favorites.

The café is named in honor and remembrance of their mother, Anna “Annie” Miner, who passed away in April of 2017. Annie’s grandson and Diane’s son, Louis Pratt, also works at the café, as do three additional Miner siblings now and then, along with extended family members and other staff.

Annie Miner, a Vestal native, and her husband, Robert, originally from Endicott, and who passed away in 2011, made Newark Valley their home. Annie was well-known for her noteworthy contributions to the community, such as volunteer efforts at the United Methodist Church, deliveries to homes via Meals-on-Wheels, volunteering at Tioga Opportunities one day each week, visiting friends at local nursing centers and making meals for others, just to name a few.

When asked what Annie would think about their café, Laurie and Diane both said, “She would be so proud,” and after leaving other employment in the workforce, the sisters are pleased with the café’s success so far.

The property’s history dates back to the early 1800’s when it was a drug store for some time, and later it was once home to a dress shop and a Laundromat. Today the front door opens to a welcoming atmosphere of comfortable tables and chairs, a tucked-away sofa, and on favorable weather days customers can grab a table outside.

Julie Mundt, who grew up in Newark Valley and now lives in Endicott, stopped by for lunch on May 4, and remarked, “I give Annie’s Place two-thumbs-up for really fresh, quality food, it’s fantastic,” and added, “I especially like the plant-based vegan options.”

Laurie and Diane mentioned that they strive to pay-it-forward, so any tip monies are donated. Recently they donated to the World Central Kitchen to help people in Ukraine, and also look out for their own neighbors in need, too.

The sisters said, “We are very thankful for the support of the community.”

To learn more or view a menu, visit www.anniesplacenv.com or call (607) 902-4087. The café is open Tuesday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., and on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.