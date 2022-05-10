Tioga Opportunities, Inc. to host Veterans’ Services presentation

Are you interested in learning more about services and programs that are available to help you and your family?

Join Tioga Opportunities, Inc. for a presentation, offered by Mike Middaugh from the Tioga County Veterans’ Service Agency, on Monday, May 16 at 10 a.m. The presentation will take place at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, located at 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd. in Owego.

Come find out more about the Tioga County Veterans’ Service Agency and the benefits available to you at the federal, state and local levels; and the many ways this organization works with veterans and their families in Tioga County.

The presentation is free to the public, but registration is required. Call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 to reserve your seat today.