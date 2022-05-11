Benefit planned for a ‘Young Warrior’

On Sunday, May 22 at noon, a benefit for Kendyl White and her family will take place at the American Legion Pavilion, located at 90 Spencer Rd. in Candor. Young Kendyl is currently fighting for her life due to complications that arose after having heart surgery.

One hundred percent of the proceeds will be donated to the White family as they navigate a situation that no parent should ever have to. All are invited to come out and support this local family in their time of need.

There will be a BBQ with dinners available for a donation of $15, and halves will be $9. While there, enter to win several auction items, purchase some baked goods, join in on some 50/50 drawings, check out motorcycles from the ride, or just drop off a donation. Hamburgers, hot dogs and fries will also be served.

For the benefit ride for Kendyl, the cost is $20 per rider and $10 per passenger. The ride starts at the Shoe Inn in Van Etten and ends at the Candor American Legion. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. Merciful Misfitz Motorcycle Club hosts the ride, and all proceeds will benefit Kendyl and her family.

For questions, donations or for more information, contact Norm Whittemore at (607) 239-0297 or Angie Randall at (607) 592-5826.