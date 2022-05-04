C.W. Briar returns to Owego for book signing

Southern Tier author C.W. Briar will be back at Riverow Bookshop on May 6, from 5 to 7 p.m. for the signing of his latest book, Sticks And Stones: Tales of Childhood Horror. A collection of dark, fantastical stories of youth, STICKS is said to be “poignant and chill-inducing.”

Growing up in the Owego area has inspired several of Briar’s previous books including Devil’s Elbow, which was included in multiple “Best of 2020” lists for horror stories.

Riverow Bookshop is located at 187 Front St. in Owego. For more information, call (607) 687-4094 or visit them on Facebook.