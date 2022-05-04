Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

Hi everybody, my name is Newman. You’ve seen me before because it wasn’t working out at my house and I had to live in the basement because the other cats did not get along with me, but now I have moved to Maddie’s Meadows so I hope we can work some things out. I’m getting the first possible appointment to get fixed and my shots, and then I will be able to find a new home, hopefully.

I am a kitty that wants to have a lot of attention from my family. I love being petted, but so far I haven’t gotten along with the other cats at my old house but I wasn’t fixed then. I’m hoping that this operation they say I need will help me to get along better, because I do want to have friends.

I like people and like to cuddle with them though. Here at Maddies Meadows I am feeling shy and may be a little afraid. This is all new to me.

My life has been pretty messed up so far, but I am hoping that someone will find it in the kindness of their heart to give me a chance. I would like very much to be a part of a loving family and live in their home with them. I’m sure I can be a good boy if someone gives me a chance.

If you would like to check on my progress, you can call Nancy at (607) 768-6575 to get updates. If you would like to donate to help Nancy to take care of all the cats she has here, you can send a donation to Maddie’s Meadows, P.O. Box 445, Owego, N.Y. 13827.