Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of April 18, 2022 through April 24, 2022 there were 65 calls for service and there was one traffic tickets issued. The police also reported the following arrests.

A female, age 66 of Owego, N.Y., was taken into custody for Mental Health Hold after a report of the female being a danger to herself and others. She was transported to Binghamton General Hospital. (Name withheld due to HIPAA Laws.)

A female, age 19 of Owego, N.Y., was taken into custody for Mental Health Hold after a report of the female overdosing on medication. She was transported to Binghamton General Hospital. (Name withheld due to HIPAA Laws.)

Kacey L. Smith, age 31 of Spencer, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor), following a traffic stop. Smith was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.



Timothy J. Ryder Jr., age 29 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor), following a traffic stop. Ryder was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.