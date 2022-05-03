Agencies come together for ‘Child and Youth Resource Safety Event’

The Tioga County Suicide Prevention Coalition, A New Hope Center, and Tioga County Mental Hygiene are sponsoring a “Child and Youth Resource Safety Event” on Saturday, May 14, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hickory Parks #4 Pavilion (directly across from the playground).

Parents and children of all ages are invited to join them for an afternoon of fun activities and an opportunity to speak directly with child and youth serving representatives from over 12 agencies. They want to let the community know that you can find support and help here, and have a great time too.

Registered agencies will be on site to discuss their free and voluntary support services including The Tioga County Suicide Prevention Coalition, Tioga County Mental Hygiene, A New Hope Center, NYS Office of People with Developmental Disabilities, Tioga County Probation, the Tioga County Boys and Girls Club, Tioga Catholic Charities, Health Home Care Management in home supports, the Tioga County Health Department, the Chemung / Tioga Suicide Survivor Grief Group, the Tioga / Broome Mobile Integration Team, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, the Aspire Hope Parent Support Group, and many more.

Activities for kids include a craft table, face painting, games, and many free giveaways. Bike helmets will be given to the first 50 children that attend, and there will be a free bike drawing for one boy and one girl’s bicycle at 2 p.m. (youth must be present for the helmet and bike drawing).