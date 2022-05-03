Public Health offers updated guidance when testing positive for COVID-19

After Thursday, April 28, 2022, anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 will no longer be receiving a phone call or text message from a case investigator. Instead, positive cases should follow New York State’s current isolation and quarantine guidelines.

Recommended is the following.

– Isolate at home for five days from your test date or from the day you develop symptoms. Wear a well-fitting mask when leaving your home during days six to ten. If symptoms are not improving after five days or if you are moderately to severely immunocompromised, continue to isolate for an additional five days, or until symptoms improve.

– Notify those you were in close contact with during the 48 hours prior to testing positive or becoming symptomatic. Close contacts should monitor for symptoms and get tested if they become symptomatic.

– If you are concerned about your symptoms, contact your primary care provider to discuss treatment options that may be available to you.

Additional information on New York State’s Isolation and Quarantine Guidelines can be found online at https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/isolation-quarantine.

If you test positive for COVID-19 and need documentation for your employer or school, an Affirmation of Isolation is now being used in place of an Isolation Order for anyone who tests positive, regardless if it is a PCR Test or an At-Home COVID-19 Test. This is a fill-able form and can be downloaded at https://tiogacountyny.gov/departments/public-health/.

Staff at Tioga County Public Health will continue to monitor for new clusters forming in the community and for other concerning trends. They will still have members of their team assist with answering questions and monitoring the current status of cases in Tioga County.

Call (607) 687-8600 (option 1) to reach a member of the COVID-19 team. Additional COVID-19 information, including Isolation and Quarantine

Guidelines, COVID-19 At-Home Test Kit pick-up locations and more are available on Tioga County’s Public Health website, www.tiogacountyny.com/departments/public-health/.