National Comedy tour to raise money for Owego’s VFW

Two nationally touring New York comedians will be providing lots of laughs and raising money for a local non-profit organization that works with veterans when they take the stage on Saturday, April 30, at VFW Post 1371.

The comedy show fundraiser, sponsored by HomePLUS, will start at 8 p.m. and star headliner Mike Bova, a nationally touring headline comedian and parody recording artist. Opening for Bova is Ernesto “Big Ern” Galano, an Endicott, N.Y. resident.

Big Ern and Mike Bova, The Big and Tall Comedy Tour, have quickly become one of the funniest shows in comedy, according to a release from NorthAmerican Comedy. The tour has been traveling across America since January 2018, raising money for America’s veterans.

“We love touring America, raising money for our nation’s veterans,” said Bova, adding, “We have met so many of the bravest men and women who fought for our country, and this is a way we can give back.”

Tickets for this show are $20 and can be purchased at the VFW, or online at https://owegocomedy.eventbrite.com.