Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of April 11, 2022 through April 17, 2022 there were 64 calls for service, there were three traffic tickets issued, and they responded to five motor vehicle accidents.

The police also reported the following arrests.

Kyle L Whitmarsh, age 30 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for an Arrest Warrant issued by Tioga County Court Judge Keene for Violation of a three year Conditional Discharge on the charge of Criminal Sale of Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree (D – Felony). Whitmarsh was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Amanda L Hazard, age 38 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested on an Arrest Warrant, Fugitive from Justice from Bradford County, Pa. Hazard was arraigned in Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court and remanded to Tioga County Jail pending extradition to State of Pennsylvania.