Readers’ Column for the week of April 24, 2022

Another recent wonderful community effort to applaud! Seventy-seven youth and some adults, volunteers for a spring cleanup team organized by TCRM, withstood a very wet, rainy day to complete cleaning up yard work at 35 residences in Owego and Apalachin. Now this is spring cleaning at its best!

Jesus is coming very soon. Be prepared to meet your Lord.

I see the media is talking about a new COVID variant that has come out recently. It’s called, “It’s a con.”

We are back to high COVID numbers. It can only be prevented if everybody follows the game plans. Get your vaccines, get your boosters, stay 6-feet apart, wear a mask out in public unless you want this to be a permanent piece of life, which then we will never get over it.

Answering the question where to take items like flashlight batteries, Home Depot, Walmart, Lowes, Broome County landfill, Taylor Garbage on Glenmary Drive, and Upstate Shredding. Also, I would like to say I talked to a wonderful person at Woke Energy in Towanda and he was most helpful to me. His name is Craig and I just want to give him recognition for all the help he gave me with a problem that I had.

For the one percent of people who want to drive electric cars, fine. But let’s be real. That is nobody. One percent is nobody.

My son, James Prinzi, not Frenzy, is back in the United States after being in Ukraine. I want to thank everyone for the prayers for getting back safe and sound. He said it was absolutely horrible over there and there is no way to describe it.

To the person who thinks that Jesus has forgotten about us, he will forget about us. We forget about him.

South Carolina’s plan to execute a prisoner has not been accomplished because the chemicals needed for the injections are not available. That’s a big scam; it’s a big money maker for somebody. What is wrong with carbon dioxide, which accidentally kills hundreds of people a year and is very painless? People just fall asleep. It’s readily available; you just go to any chemical store and get carbon dioxide.

A very snowy morning, I would like it if anyone could tell me how to get the Internet out in the country. I live in Nichols and I’ve tried just about everything except HughesNet. Does anyone have any suggestions? Also, I’d like to thank the road crew that worked on Mt. Pleasant for doing a very good job. A few here appreciate it.

I think this lifting of mask mandates, whether it be air travel, ground travel, or in public buildings is a bunch of bunk. I think people should protest that and continue to wear them until the last person who has COVID fully recovers. I don’t know about anybody else, but if New York and Pennsylvania ever rescind the seatbelt law, probably many others and I will continue to wear it regardless. The same should be done for masks. They save lives the same way as seat belts do.

Thanks to the Owego road crewman Todd for doing such a great job plowing snow on Maple Lane on Tuesday. We appreciate the care you take not to damage our yards and a dead end area. Great job!

Do you know that the Town of Spencer has a local law that allows them to clean up properties that have junk, garbage, and rubbish? If they do not enforce the law they can be reported to the State Code Division or be sued! Or two people can start a court action to clean up properties.

I can’t understand why people can’t pick up clutter outside of their homes. Don’t they realize that it takes away from the neighborhood where others are trying to keep up their homes? On another note, how do some people not pay property or school taxes but have decent incomes, drive new cars and live in nice homes, all the while playing the system with various reductions. Yet most of us uphold the law, and struggle on limited incomes.

There was a remark in the April 16 column about articles not being local, and that the rest of the world does not exist in their minds. This is the Town of Owego. We should not be getting news for places like Sayre, Pa., Bradford County, Pa., Vestal, Binghamton, Ithaca or Elmira areas, none of which are within the Town of Owego. Those other places should only get coverage if they or some organization in those areas are doing business within the Town of Owego.

I have a question; if my snow-laden tree falls partially in a neighbor’s yard, who is responsible for their yard cleanup?

While I know this was an abnormal winter storm, it does just prove again that any time there is a weather event you can gas up the generator and be prepared for extended loss of power thanks to NYSEG’s understaffed and mismanaged storm restoration system. When will New York step in and force them to give us the service that we all over pay for

I know I don’t know the whole story, but perhaps if the schools had power, that it would have been a better place for the kids to be.

The Science is in and settled. Global Climate pornographers have proof Al Gore’s prophecy of the disappearance of the Arctic Ice Cap is undeniably true, See Google Maps. The Ice Cap is gone! Therefore, it is true. Gone are the polar bears! While Arctic islands retain glaciers and snow, the Arctic Ocean is blue water sailing. That the world shipping trade hasn’t used the Northwest Passage is because they are dumb and even dumber. Tobacco grower Al Gore rules. The Antarctic Ice shelf has also mysteriously disappeared. The end is near.

“We have to speak up on behalf of those who cannot speak for themselves.” –Peter Singer

Based on a just completed multi-state several hundred-mile drive, Wilson’s claim that New York has the worst roads in the country is false.

Does Spencer have a Code Enforcement Officer? I want to file a complaint about junk and garbage on 96.

National Political Viewpoints

We should recognize that President Joe Biden favors China and Russia and does not want to disturb that relationship so they don’t want to have big fighters there cutting down the planes. This is a bad situation. Don’t we have somebody who can override him? He is bad news all over.

Attention senior citizens: As you know the inflation rate is reported at a record eight percent. But did you know the Marxist democrats changed the way it is calculated? The wholesale inflation rate is now 16% and your food and gas costs are rising well above 20%, or maybe even 50% in some cases! Democrats love the way your benefits are calculated now. Want to know why? Well, your social security payment is tied to the inflation rate so all the trillions of dollars that Biden loves is going to fund pie in the sky green dream projects like $50 and $100,000 electric cars.

For all you people that voted for Biden, have you had enough yet? Seriously!

If anybody knows where I can buy fuel for the buses full of illegal immigrants that the Texas governor is sending to Washington D.C., please call into this column. I would love to donate money to buy fuel for these buses that are shipping these immigrants to Washington, D.C. Please let me know in this column where to send the money to buy fuel.

Newsflash! Biden’s inflation is at a 40 year high and Joe Biden just shook hands with the invisible man at the end of the speech. We are all in great danger and I hope the case with the big red nuclear button is kept far, far away from the big guy. God help the U.S.A. for three more years of disaster!

What is wrong with our government? We have so many homeless people living in the United States. Why don’t we take care of them instead of people that are migrating into our country illegally? It’s not fair. Help Americans first!

I saw a lie about the Trump family in the column last week. They can lie about them saying they stole from, looted, and cheated the American government. What have Biden and Hillary done? They can point a finger at the Trumps but they ignore what Biden and Hillary have done. That’s hypocrisy!

For the gas price genus, when Bush was president we were not energy independent, we were victims of the OPEC cartel and other countries run by communists like the democrats. Under President Trump we became independent. Got that? Independent! Now Biden wants to reverse that and is begging OPEC, Venezuela and Iran for oil. Watch to see the catastrophic Biden deal we get from Iran on their nuclear program.

I’ve always been an unbiased man and I support whatever president is in office, but for some reason this guy is making it tough. I just filled up my truck today and it cost me about $100. There’s something wrong with that.

Just a couple of points from someone who freely admits leaning to the left just a bit; okay quite a lot. Number one, Donald Trump lost by 7 million votes. There was nothing rigged about it despite his attempts on Jan. 6 to unrig the votes that were never rigged. Number two, this goes to both houses of congress, stop the contest. Do your damn job.

Attention animal lovers! The Easter Bunny saved Joe Biden from a reporter’s tough real world questions by shuffling him away. Biden’s wife saved the day by telling Joe to wave to the Easter Egg crowd, thus showing his presidential ability.

I agree 100% with the person who wrote in and said people should be outraged with our government. What a joke. What a failure. Man, he’s absolutely right!

Why does our government reward bad behavior and punish good?

Biden’s gun control actions will hearten his wealthy gun control supporters. But this action sends the wrong message to violent criminals because this “ban” will not affect them. These violent crime sprees will continue unabated until they are arrested / prosecuted / punished.

Texas just spent a week double checking the entire border crossing truck traffic. Didn’t find anything. Proof? They would have ranted about Border Patrol failures if they had. No rants because nothing was found. Maybe the problem is only in their minds.

Would someone be kind enough to explain why the Depp / Heard nonsense is being televised for endless hours? With the state of the world, why should anyone care about the personal issues of two multi-millionaires who “earned” their megabucks by playing pretend? Spouse abuse, child abuse, alcohol abuse, drug abuse; a boring waste of airtime. I think this is all staged to give failing careers a boost? Shame on the news media.

Demand the end of mandates. Refuse vaccination requirements. Claim COVID is fake, and blame Biden for not controlling it. This is the “logic” of too many people.

Democrats are geniuses. Before the election the shot callers knew Biden, Hunter, and Family Inc. was a bob with a lit fuse. The depth and breadth of illegalities and ethical violations go beyond impeachment. Biden is unimpeachable, bullet proof, invincible, the Teflon Don, despite the fact that the Big Guy couldn’t find the Easter Eggs he hid.

“Mark Meadows, Donald Trump’s fourth and final Chief of Staff, has been removed from the voter rolls in North Carolina as the investigation into his alleged voting fraud continues. The probe alleges that Meadows registered to vote in the Tar Heel state in September of 2020 using an address he never actually lived in. Documentation at the time showed he was living in Virginia and he last voted in the 2021 election there. While it’s not a problem to be simultaneously registered in two states, it is a problem if a person attempts to vote in both and if they’re registered to an address where they don’t actually live. Donald Trump and his allies made such an issue out of voter fraud following the 2020 election, and it turns out that Trump’s very own Chief of Staff is under investigation for possibly committing this exact crime.” David Pakman Show. (April 15, 2022)

Why are the folks that were so happy that Trump was such a strong take-charge leader now complaining when Biden does strong take-charge things?