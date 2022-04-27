The Tioga Arts Council’s Youth Gallery releases ‘Book Wishlist’

The Tioga Arts Council (TAC), in partnership with Riverow Bookshop, is asking for help with a special campaign called TAC Youth Gallery – Book Wishlist.

TAC has compiled a list of 30 books it would like to have available for young visitors in its youth gallery. They are asking for interested supporters to review the wish list, and then purchase and donate the book to TAC for the youth space.

Christina Di Stefano, TAC director, stated, “Through this effort, our hope is to champion the arts and literacy, support a nonprofit and local business, and make this community space more vibrant.”

For more information, email to tiogaartscouncil@gmail.com or karen.riverow@outlook.com.

BOOK WISHLIST

1. How to Draw Cute Stuff: Draw Anything and Everything in the Cutest Style Ever! by Angela Nguyen; 2. How to Draw Everything, by Peter Gray; 3. Art From Many Hands: Multicultural Art Projects, Revised Expanded Edition, by Jo Miles Schuman; 4. The Anti-Coloring Book: Creative Activities for Ages 6 and The Second Anti-Coloring Book, by Susan Striker; 5. The Usborne Complete Book of Art Ideas, by Fiona Watt and Antonia Miller; 6. Art Lab for Kids- 52 Creative Adventures in Drawing, Painting, Printmaking, Paper& Mixed Media for Budding Artists of All Ages; 7. Pish, Posh, Said Hieronymus Bosch, by Nancy Willard; 8. Journey on a Cloud: A Children’s Book Inspired by Marc Chagall, by Veronique Massenot; 9. Yayoi Kusama Covered Everything in Dots (And Didn’t Say I’m Sorry), by Fausto Gilberti; 10. A Splash of Red: The Life and Art of Horace Pippin, by Jen Bryant and Melissa Sweet; 11. The Cat and the Bird: A Children’s Book Inspired by Paul Klee, by Geraldine Elschner; 12. Beautiful Oops, by Barney Saltzberg; 13. The Magical Tree: A Children’s Book Inspired by Gustav Klimt, by Myriam Ouyessad; 14. Stones, Bones and Stitches: Storytelling through Inuit Art (Lord Museum), by Shelley Falconer; 15. We Are Artists: Women Who Made Their Mark on the World, by Kari Herbert; 16. The Kids’ Multicultural Art Book: Art & Craft Experiences from Around the World, by Alexandra Michaels; 17. ABCs of Art, by Sabrina Hahn; 18. Children’s Book of Art: An Introduction to the World’s Most Amazing Paintings and Sculptures, by DK; 19. Collage Workshop for Kids: Rip, Snip, Cut, and Create with Inspiration from The Eric Carle Museum, by Shannon Merenstein; 20. Little People, Big Dreams i. Jean Michel Basquiat; ii. Georgia O’Keefe; iii. Frida Kahlo; iv. Ella Fitzgerald; v. Stevie Wonder; vi. David Bowie; 21. Before John Was a Jazz Giant: A Song of John Coltrane, by Carole Boston Weatherford and Sean Qualls; 22. Charlie Parker Played Be Bop, by Chris Raschka; 23. A Visit to William Blake’s Inn: Poems for Innocent and Experienced Travelers, by Nancy Willard, Alice Provensen; 24. Words with Wings: A Treasury of African-American Poetry and Art Hardcover, by Belinda Rochelle; 25. A Child’s Anthology of Poetry, by Elizabeth Hauge Sword.