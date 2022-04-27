Celebrating Birthdays

The month of April has been about more than rain, snow, ice, sun, heat, sleet and rain, it’s also been a month of birthday celebrations! Not only did Jim Raftis Sr., also known as Mr. Owego, celebrate his 90th, but Waverly’s Mayor, Patrick Ayres, is getting ready to celebrate a birthday as well. He did so, however, a little early with the ROMEO’s, or Retired Old Men Eating Out, a group that meets several days a week at Becky’s Diner in Waverly.

Jim’s birthday started a bit late, but was celebrated in grand fashion! With an actual birth date of April 11, Jim was able to pull his family together at the Blue Dolphin in Apalachin for the occasion.

With all sorts of memorabilia and awards displayed along the walls and the entrance into the private room at the notable restaurant, Jim, who had just undergone a skin procedure earlier that week, greeted his guests, cane in hand, full of wit and grins as he reached a milestone birthday; although this one without his beloved Virginia by his side.

Virginia Raftis, daughter of the late Leon and Anna (Komarnisky) Sozanski who emigrated from Ukraine, passed away on Feb. 10. Jim carries her with him, however. One can only imagine the grief, as Jim has had to endure the pain of an empty seat at the table, a partner in crime, as he referred to her often. Jim carried her photo during the family celebration on April 16, offering her a seat at his 90th celebration.

But things didn’t stop there. A song by Joe Cocker, “With a little help from my friends,” rings true in Jim’s situation. Surrounded by family and friends following Virginia’s death, Jim has been able to get back out and into some of his old routines, like visiting the ROMEO’s.

On April 22, the group celebrated two birthdays – Jim Raftis Sr. and Mayor Patrick Ayres, who will turn 68 on April 28. The celebration was in true ROMEO fashion, with cards passed around the table at Becky’s Diner in Waverly, and conversations flowing that were filled with wisdom.

The group has met since 2003 on Tuesdays and Thursdays, or any other day, according to several of their 14 members. Some of the members have sadly passed over the years, and a plaque on the wall bears their names, to include Allan “Doc” Dimon, Frank Fullbrook, Bob Hoppe, Leon Thomas, and others.

The other side of the wall, however, contains newspaper clippings, photos, articles, and even a few accolades that were presented to the group.

After lockdowns and restrictions, the group feels good to be getting together again and they look forward to bringing everyone back out, especially as the warmer weather begins to arrive.

The next birthday, they noted, is Jim Smith on May 1. They’ll be getting the cards and the cake ready!