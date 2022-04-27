Celebrating Birthdays

Celebrating BirthdaysJim Raftis Sr., sitting next to his sister, brought his family and guests together at The Blue Dolphin Restaurant in Apalachin on April16 for his 90th birthday celebration. Pictured, Jim holds a photo of his beloved Virginia, who passed on Feb. 10, on his lap. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Posted By: By Wendy Post April 27, 2022

The month of April has been about more than rain, snow, ice, sun, heat, sleet and rain, it’s also been a month of birthday celebrations! Not only did Jim Raftis Sr., also known as Mr. Owego, celebrate his 90th, but Waverly’s Mayor, Patrick Ayres, is getting ready to celebrate a birthday as well. He did so, however, a little early with the ROMEO’s, or Retired Old Men Eating Out, a group that meets several days a week at Becky’s Diner in Waverly.

Jim’s birthday started a bit late, but was celebrated in grand fashion! With an actual birth date of April 11, Jim was able to pull his family together at the Blue Dolphin in Apalachin for the occasion. 

Jim Raftis Sr. greets guests at The Blue Dolphin Restaurant in Apalachin on April16 for his 90th birthday celebration. (Photo by Wendy Post)

With all sorts of memorabilia and awards displayed along the walls and the entrance into the private room at the notable restaurant, Jim, who had just undergone a skin procedure earlier that week, greeted his guests, cane in hand, full of wit and grins as he reached a milestone birthday; although this one without his beloved Virginia by his side.

Virginia Raftis, daughter of the late Leon and Anna (Komarnisky) Sozanski who emigrated from Ukraine, passed away on Feb. 10. Jim carries her with him, however. One can only imagine the grief, as Jim has had to endure the pain of an empty seat at the table, a partner in crime, as he referred to her often. Jim carried her photo during the family celebration on April 16, offering her a seat at his 90th celebration.

Jim Raftis Sr. shows off his favorite card, a depiction of road signs that lead to bathroom stops instead of towns, in a comic fashion. (Photo by Wendy Post)

But things didn’t stop there. A song by Joe Cocker, “With a little help from my friends,” rings true in Jim’s situation. Surrounded by family and friends following Virginia’s death, Jim has been able to get back out and into some of his old routines, like visiting the ROMEO’s. 

On April 22, the group celebrated two birthdays – Jim Raftis Sr. and Mayor Patrick Ayres, who will turn 68 on April 28. The celebration was in true ROMEO fashion, with cards passed around the table at Becky’s Diner in Waverly, and conversations flowing that were filled with wisdom.

im Raftis Sr. and Waverly Mayor Patrick Ayres show off their birthday cards at Becky’s Diner on Thursday. (Photo by Wendy Post)

The group has met since 2003 on Tuesdays and Thursdays, or any other day, according to several of their 14 members. Some of the members have sadly passed over the years, and a plaque on the wall bears their names, to include Allan “Doc” Dimon, Frank Fullbrook, Bob Hoppe, Leon Thomas, and others.

The other side of the wall, however, contains newspaper clippings, photos, articles, and even a few accolades that were presented to the group.

Gathered at the ROMEO table at Becky’s Diner on Thursday, April 22, are Ken Sindoni, Jim Raftis Sr., Joe Schmieg, Ted Decker, Gary Zenker, Mayor Patrick Ayres, Miles McNett, and Tommy Teamster. (Photo by Wendy Post)

After lockdowns and restrictions, the group feels good to be getting together again and they look forward to bringing everyone back out, especially as the warmer weather begins to arrive. 

Waverly’s Mayor, Patrick Ayres, shows off one of his cards, as Gary Zenker holds up a special birthday balloon for the Mayor to take with him. (Photo by Wendy Post)

The next birthday, they noted, is Jim Smith on May 1. They’ll be getting the cards and the cake ready!

At the 90th birthday celebration held for Jim Raftis Sr. on April 16 at The Blue Dolphin Restaurant in Apalachin, the room where guests gathered had balloons in yellow and blue, representative of his late wife’s Ukrainian roots. (Photo by Wendy Post)

The ROMEO Memorial is displayed with honor at Becky’s Diner in Waverly. (Photo by Wendy Post)

A section of the wall at Becky’s Diner contains newspaper clippings, photos, and other ROMEO related memorabilia. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Jim Raftis Sr. and Waverly Mayor Patrick Ayres finish up their treats and contemplate the next birthday gathering, which is Jim Smith’s celebration on May 1. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Irene and Dave Radigan, owners of several radio stations including WEBO in Owego, present Jim Raftis, Sr. with the “2021 Individual of the Year” award at his 90th birthday party, held on April 16 at The Blue Dolphin Restaurant in Apalachin. Jim’s radio days included announcing Owego Little League games. (Photo by JoAnn R. Walter)

Jim Raftis, Sr. greets a young guest at his 90th birthday party, held on April 16 at The Blue Dolphin Restaurant in Apalachin. (Photo by JoAnn R. Walter)

Jim Raftis, Sr., Memorial Day Chairman and Korean War veteran, is well known in the community, and especially as an advocate for all veterans in Tioga County. Raftis celebrated his 90th birthday with a gathering of friends and family on April 16 at The Blue Dolphin Restaurant in Apalachin. (Photo by JoAnn R. Walter)

