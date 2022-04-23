Tioga Opportunities, Inc. to host Decision Making Day

Since 2008, “National Healthcare Decisions Day” (NHDD) has been recognized each April to “inspire, educate, and empower the public and providers about the importance of advance care planning.”

Modern medicine can do amazing things but can also require very difficult decisions. Advanced care planning allows you to make your wishes for your medical care and end of life procedures known.

Have you thought about a Will, Power of Attorney, or Health Care Proxy? Tioga Opportunities, Inc. will welcome Greg Catarella from the Law Office of Greg S. Catarella on Friday, April 29, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Countryside Community Center, located at 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd. in Owego.

Greg will be presenting important information on essential documents including Wills, Living Wills, Powers of Attorney, Health Care Proxies, and Do-Not-Resuscitate Orders.

The program is open to the public, but registration is required. To attend this event, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315 to reserve your seat.