Riverow Bookshop to host Katie Vaz book signing

Author and illustrator Katie Vaz will be at Riverow Bookshop on Saturday, April 23, from 2 to 4 p.m. to sign copies of her latest book, Cottagecore Galore: A Timeless Coloring Book. Filled with her drawings of pies and quilts, pets, nature and homeyness, Vaz’ book has been described as containing “all that is cozy and tranquil”.

Vaz has authored several books previously, and has been featured in publications including Stationery Trends and Time Out New York magazines, as well Buzzfeed.com, WomansDay.com, and other online platforms.

Riverow Bookshop is located at 187 Front St. in Owego. For more information, visit them on Facebook or call (607) 687-4094.